Environment

Your Weekend Forecast

desotocountynewsroom.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cold air that covered the area yesterday will stay with us today. Mostly sunny skies today with winds from the NE at 5-10 mph and temperatures topping out at 31 will cause us to...

www.desotocountynewsroom.com

Telegraph

Snow possible this weekend, 3-6 inches predicted

Temperatures in the 40s and 50s this week should seem decent, but come this weekend below freezing temperatures at night are going to pave the way for what could possible the first accumulating snowfall of the winter season. According to the National Weather Service, rain will move in Friday afternoon...
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Pleasant conditions to hold through the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The remnant moisture from an old front will keep some showery weather in place over windward Maui and the Big Island overnight into Wednesday morning. Fairly dry conditions and light winds are expected statewide Wednesday afternoon through early next week, with a few showers developing over the island interiors each day, with mainly dry conditions aside from a few windward showers each night.
HONOLULU, HI
CBS Denver

Colorado Weather: Colder Temps With Areas Of Light Snow Expected On Friday

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado will have two more days with mild and dry mid-January weather before an abrupt change arrives on Friday. Temperatures over the next two days will run anywhere from 5 to 15 degrees above normal. We’ll see occasional cloud cover today and tomorrow with westerly wind speeds averaging 5 to 15 mph. At times some places could gust as high as 30 mph. By Friday morning the westerly winds will turn from the north, ushering in some much colder air and a little bit of moisture. Afternoon highs will be below normal for this time of year and we’ll...
COLORADO STATE
Q2 News

Not done with this weather pattern yet

The overall pattern of warm and dry conditions with wind closer to the mountains west of Billings will continue through Thursday. Conditions are right for gusts of 50 to 65 mph to continue near Livingston, Big Timber, north to Harlowton and to push breezy conditions east to Billings. Winds will back off for a time, then redevelop. Expect gusts across eastern Montana as well.
BILLINGS, MT
AL.com

Snow still in the forecast for this weekend in Alabama

Confidence is starting to increase that at least part of Alabama will see snow this weekend. And it could add up -- forecasters are saying that accumulations will be possible. “Overall, confidence is increasing in snowfall this weekend, but as with every winter system in the south, stay tuned as minor forecast changes may result in major differences in the impacts,” the National Weather Service in Huntsville said on Wednesday morning.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Warming Up To The 30s

CHICAGO (CBS) —  It’ll be breezy and not as frigid this evening with temperatures in the mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there will be increasing clouds Tuesday night through early Wednesday, as southerly winds decrease. Not as cold Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. Cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. (Credit: CBS) A disturbance will move across the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for scattered light snow showers. Snowfall amounts will be light, less than a half inch in most spots. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) Friday will be mostly cloudy and colder in the low 30s, with a chance for snow Friday evening. Colder this weekend with highs in the 20s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for sprinkles or snow flurries. High 35. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for light snow showers. High 34. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Watching The Weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another calm and cold day out there, but changes are lurking later in the week. That’s when a weak system drops in from the northwest opening the door for much stronger systems starting this weekend and continuing into next week. These may very well put down some snow in our region.
LEXINGTON, KY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Several Inches Of Snow Possible This Coming Weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – More and more information is pointing to a significant snow event occurring this weekend. At this point, it looks like some area is going to get dumped over with several inches if not feet of snow possible. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos The track of heaviest snow may very well end up moving through parts of Western Pennsylvania. At this time it is too soon to have high confidence on the track though. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Other things that can change from now...
PITTSBURGH, PA

