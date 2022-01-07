Your Weekend Forecast

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’ll be breezy and not as frigid this evening with temperatures in the mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon, there will be increasing clouds Tuesday night through early Wednesday, as southerly winds decrease. Not as cold Wednesday morning with lows in the 20s. Cloudy skies Wednesday afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 30s. (Credit: CBS) A disturbance will move across the area on Thursday allowing for a chance for scattered light snow showers. Snowfall amounts will be light, less than a half inch in most spots. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s. (Credit: CBS) Friday will be mostly cloudy and colder in the low 30s, with a chance for snow Friday evening. Colder this weekend with highs in the 20s. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 27. WEDNESDAY: Cloudy skies with a slight chance for sprinkles or snow flurries. High 35. THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for light snow showers. High 34. (Credit: CBS)

CHICAGO, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO