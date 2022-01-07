ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

US Cities With the Lowest Rate of Break-Ins

By Samuel Stebbins
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3vgF_0dfetGbm00 Burglary -- defined as the unlawful entry of a structure, such as a home or business, to commit a theft or felony -- is the most serious nonviolent offense tracked by the FBI. There were just over 1 million burglaries reported in the United States in 2020, the largest share of which were committed in residential properties, more often during the day than at night.

Burglaries are typically carried out for monetary gain, and each year, these crimes result in billions of dollars in stolen property. Not only do victims of burglaries typically suffer material loss, but they can also be impacted psychologically. Many burglary victims have reported heightened anxiety, difficulty sleeping, feelings of vulnerability, and even post-traumatic stress disorder in some cases.

While burglaries can happen anywhere in the United States, in some parts of the country, they are far less common than others.

Using data from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report, 24/7 Wall St. identified the 50 U.S. metro areas with the fewest break ins. Metro areas are ranked by the number of burglaries reported for every 100,000 people.

In every metro area on this list, break-in rates are far lower than -- and in many cases less than half -- the national rate of 314 burglaries per 100,000 people. The largest share of metro areas on this list are in the South, including eight in Florida and seven in Virginia.

Burglary -- along with larceny and vehicle theft -- is one of three criminal offenses that make up the property crime category. Due in large part to lower than average burglary rates, in every metro area on this list, the overall property crime rate is less than the national rate of 1,958 incidents per 100,000 people. Here is a look at the city with the fewest property crimes in every state .

Click here to see metros with the fewest break-ins
Click here to see our detailed methodology

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eXdw7_0dfetGbm00

50. Bay City, MI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 201.4
> Total burglaries: 206 -- 17th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,059.8 -- 18th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,084 -- 5th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 103,126

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JSUqK_0dfetGbm00

49. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 201.1
> Total burglaries: 1,711 -- 83rd highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,507.9 -- 70th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 12,831 -- 65th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 836,995

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=048QRZ_0dfetGbm00

48. Blacksburg-Christiansburg, VA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 200.1
> Total burglaries: 336 -- 48th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,474.6 -- 62nd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,476 -- 60th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 166,109

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jHWgp_0dfetGbm00

47. Janesville-Beloit, WI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 198.1
> Total burglaries: 324 -- 45th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,782.9 -- 100th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,916 -- 76th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 163,354

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B6WvG_0dfetGbm00

46. Wenatchee, WA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 197.0
> Total burglaries: 239 -- 23rd lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,147.4 -- 25th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,392 -- 18th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 120,629

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37s9KL_0dfetGbm00

45. Bend, OR
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 196.8
> Total burglaries: 397 -- 64th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,816.5 -- 108th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,664 -- 104th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 197,692

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hX0F7_0dfetGbm00

44. Grants Pass, OR
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 195.3
> Total burglaries: 171 -- 9th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,712.8 -- 94th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,500 -- 24th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 87,487

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OvjZG_0dfetGbm00

43. Mankato, MN
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 191.9
> Total burglaries: 196 -- 16th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,448.1 -- 58th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,479 -- 22nd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 101,927

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ebM7W_0dfetGbm00

42. Boise City, ID
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 187.0
> Total burglaries: 1,442 -- 99th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,161.7 -- 30th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 8,958 -- 87th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 749,057

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aXsrY_0dfetGbm00

41. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 182.8
> Total burglaries: 5,914 -- 27th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,363.9 -- 53rd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 44,114 -- 23rd highest of 276 metros
> Population: 3,194,831

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zcN7U_0dfetGbm00

40. Coeur d'Alene, ID
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 180.9
> Total burglaries: 308 -- 41st lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,061.5 -- 19th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,807 -- 33rd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 165,697

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BX6NK_0dfetGbm00

39. Elizabethtown-Fort Knox, KY
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 180.9
> Total burglaries: 279 -- 36th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 833.8 -- 6th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,286 -- 9th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 154,713

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36dVeL_0dfetGbm00

38. Gainesville, GA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 178.2
> Total burglaries: 369 -- 56th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,270.9 -- 38th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,631 -- 65th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 204,441

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nt3Fn_0dfetGbm00

37. Barnstable Town, MA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 176.8
> Total burglaries: 374 -- 58th lowest of 287 metros (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 817.8 -- 5th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,730 -- 29th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 212,990

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T9yEN_0dfetGbm00

36. Virginia Beach-Norfolk-Newport News, VA-NC
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 175.7
> Total burglaries: 3,117 -- 42nd highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,949.2 -- 127th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 34,571 -- 28th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 1,765,031

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IIl6d_0dfetGbm00

35. Bloomington, IL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 175.0
> Total burglaries: 299 -- 39th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: N/A
> Total property crimes: N/A
> Population: 171,517

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jaJBM_0dfetGbm00

34. Norwich-New London, CT
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 173.8
> Total burglaries: 302 -- 40th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,271.6 -- 39th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,210 -- 50th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 265,206

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=120LE1_0dfetGbm00

33. Richmond, VA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 171.1
> Total burglaries: 2,229 -- 65th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,834.5 -- 111th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 23,905 -- 38th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 1,290,866

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q6b4X_0dfetGbm00

32. Bangor, ME
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 170.6
> Total burglaries: 260 -- 30th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,534.7 -- 71st lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,339 -- 55th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 152,148

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ThsE9_0dfetGbm00

31. Providence-Warwick, RI-MA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 170.2
> Total burglaries: 2,760 -- 48th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,160.2 -- 29th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 18,808 -- 48th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 1,624,578

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bSiSs_0dfetGbm00

30. Worcester, MA-CT
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 167.5
> Total burglaries: 1,460 -- 98th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 981.2 -- 10th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 8,555 -- 92nd highest of 276 metros
> Population: 947,404

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16yZqn_0dfetGbm00

29. Grand Rapids-Kentwood, MI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 164.6
> Total burglaries: 1,783 -- 81st highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,278.7 -- 41st lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 13,853 -- 61st highest of 276 metros
> Population: 1,077,370

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wuvg4_0dfetGbm00

28. Burlington-South Burlington, VT
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 163.6
> Total burglaries: 362 -- 54th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,609.5 -- 76th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,561 -- 101st lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 219,433

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36TzAB_0dfetGbm00

27. Elmira, NY
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 159.1
> Total burglaries: 131 -- 4th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,613.9 -- 78th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,329 -- 12th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 83,456

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r0zTD_0dfetGbm00

26. Lewiston-Auburn, ME
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 155.5
> Total burglaries: 169 -- 8th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,333.5 -- 48th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,449 -- 21st lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 108,277

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44PkSj_0dfetGbm00

25. Ann Arbor, MI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 154.3
> Total burglaries: 569 -- 98th lowest of 287 metros (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,266.0 -- 37th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,670 -- 130th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 367,601

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abLtV_0dfetGbm00

24. St. George, UT
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 149.9
> Total burglaries: 273 -- 32nd lowest of 287 metros (tied)
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,163.3 -- 31st lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,118 -- 47th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 177,556

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w2Buf_0dfetGbm00

23. Cape Coral-Fort Myers, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 149.9
> Total burglaries: 1,180 -- 118th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,031.5 -- 15th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 8,118 -- 95th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 770,577

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3chK5d_0dfetGbm00

22. Green Bay, WI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 146.4
> Total burglaries: 475 -- 77th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 991.1 -- 12th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,216 -- 88th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 322,906

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZkTA1_0dfetGbm00

21. Lynchburg, VA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 142.9
> Total burglaries: 378 -- 60th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,172.8 -- 33rd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,103 -- 83rd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 266,186

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3se7Wd_0dfetGbm00

20. The Villages, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 139.3
> Total burglaries: 191 -- 15th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 705.3 -- 2nd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 967 -- 4th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 132,420

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cso5I_0dfetGbm00

19. Wausau-Weston, WI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 139.1
> Total burglaries: 227 -- 21st lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 911.2 -- 8th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,487 -- 23rd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 163,285

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdWSN_0dfetGbm00

18. Port St. Lucie, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 137.0
> Total burglaries: 679 -- 116th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,101.6 -- 20th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 5,459 -- 134th highest of 276 metros (tied)
> Population: 489,297

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtWQg_0dfetGbm00

17. Appleton, WI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 133.4
> Total burglaries: 319 -- 44th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,170.0 -- 32nd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,798 -- 71st lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 237,974

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aaP25_0dfetGbm00

16. Winchester, VA-WV
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 130.4
> Total burglaries: 185 -- 13th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,148.2 -- 26th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,629 -- 27th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 139,125

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DIblH_0dfetGbm00

15. Harrisonburg, VA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 130.2
> Total burglaries: 177 -- 10th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 981.9 -- 11th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,335 -- 13th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 134,964

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETAfK_0dfetGbm00

14. Charlottesville, VA
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 127.0
> Total burglaries: 280 -- 37th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,292.7 -- 44th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 2,849 -- 73rd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 218,358

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OZKR2_0dfetGbm00

13. Fond du Lac, WI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 125.6
> Total burglaries: 130 -- 3rd lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,146.7 -- 24th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,187 -- 7th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 103,403

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28Ei31_0dfetGbm00

12. El Paso, TX
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 123.2
> Total burglaries: 1,042 -- 129th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,148.2 -- 27th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 9,708 -- 83rd highest of 276 metros
> Population: 843,725

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Yfxf_0dfetGbm00

11. Kingston, NY
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 118.2
> Total burglaries: 208 -- 18th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,049.4 -- 17th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,846 -- 36th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 177,573

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZUvV_0dfetGbm00

10. Boston-Cambridge-Newton, MA-NH
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 117.5
> Total burglaries: 5,740 -- 28th highest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 995.9 -- 13th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 48,653 -- 16th highest of 276 metros
> Population: 4,873,019

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kkTWh_0dfetGbm00

9. Sheboygan, WI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 116.3
> Total burglaries: 134 -- 5th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,183.8 -- 34th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,364 -- 15th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 115,340

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MI3m_0dfetGbm00

8. Manchester-Nashua, NH
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 115.4
> Total burglaries: 484 -- 79th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,138.0 -- 22nd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 4,772 -- 133rd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 417,025

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BnNMN_0dfetGbm00

7. Sebastian-Vero Beach, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 115.4
> Total burglaries: 187 -- 14th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,160.2 -- 28th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,880 -- 38th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 159,923

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01fLmX_0dfetGbm00

6. Punta Gorda, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 115.2
> Total burglaries: 221 -- 19th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 860.4 -- 7th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,651 -- 28th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 188,910

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AykHX_0dfetGbm00

5. Midland, MI
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 112.3
> Total burglaries: 93 -- the lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 700.3 -- the lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 580 -- the lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 83,156

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35pbUo_0dfetGbm00

4. Logan, UT-ID
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 109.9
> Total burglaries: 158 -- 6th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 798.2 -- 4th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 1,148 -- 6th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 141,760

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MITee_0dfetGbm00

3. Portland-South Portland, ME
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 107.2
> Total burglaries: 582 -- 102nd lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 1,017.5 -- 14th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 5,524 -- 133rd highest of 276 metros
> Population: 538,500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOEkP_0dfetGbm00

2. Naples-Marco Island, FL
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 106.3
> Total burglaries: 416 -- 65th lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 972.5 -- 9th lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 3,806 -- 108th lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 384,902

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRitG_0dfetGbm00

1. Glens Falls, NY
> 2020 burglaries per 100K people: 100.1
> Total burglaries: 124 -- 2nd lowest of 287 metros
> Property crimes per 100K people: 737.5 -- 3rd lowest of 276 metros
> Total property crimes: 914 -- 3rd lowest of 276 metros
> Population: 125,148

Methodology

To determine the metro areas with the lowest burglary rates, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed burglary figures from the FBI’s 2020 Uniform Crime Report.

Limited data was available in the 2020 UCR for areas in Alabama, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Illinois, though metro areas in these states were not excluded from analysis. Only metro areas for which the boundaries defined by the FBI match the boundaries as defined by the U.S. Census Bureau were considered.

Data for property crime -- a category that includes larceny-theft, burglary, and motor vehicle theft -- also came from the 2020 FBI UCR. Population figures are one-year estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey. However, these estimates were not used to calculate crime rates. Crime rates per 100,000 people were calculated using population figures provided by the FBI in the 2020 UCR.

