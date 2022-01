This is it; we’ve reached the end of an era. Monday night’s win over the Cleveland Browns and the subsequent lap around the field saying goodbye to the fans at Heinz Field certainly felt like the end of the Ben Roethlisberger era, but fortunately for Steelers fans, they get one more chance to watch No. 7 in AFC North football, this time against the rival Baltimore Ravens, a matchup Roethlisberger has made a lot of memories in.

