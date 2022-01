Sonora, CA – Tuolumne County could lose its current ambulance service in May and that has county leaders scrambling to ensure continued service in the county. County staff has held several meetings in the past months since Manteca District Ambulance Services (MDA) on November 5th gave its intent to terminate the current agreement, effective May 5th, 2022. Also involved in the talks were Adventist Health Sonora officials. That notification will be discussed at Tuesday’s (Jan. 11) Tuolumne County Board of Supervisors meeting. Staff will relay discussions from those previous meetings with the ambulance service. The current agreement was approved in 2015 and it was to last through June of 2026.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO