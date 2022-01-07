ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee, MA

BITS & BYTES: Eloise & Co. at Dewey Hall; drive-through COVID testing in Lee, Sheffield; Berkshire Opera Festival concert rescheduled; BCC nursing program deadline

By Amy Krzanik
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHEFFIELD — Dewey Memorial Hall’s TapRoot Sessions Women in Roots music series will present a concert with Eloise & Co. on Saturday, Jan. 22, from 7–9 p.m. The series seeks to highlight the contribution of women to the traditional music scene, provide performance opportunities for women artists, and inspire future generations...

