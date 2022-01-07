ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA shares “I Hate U” visualizer

By Jordan Darville
The FADER
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite SZA's own modest expectations for "I Hate U," the song went from SoundCloud loosie to TikTok sensation to one of the most critically and commercially successful songs of the artist's career....

www.thefader.com

Comments / 0

Complex

Watch LaKeith Stanfield Flip Out Over the Phone With SZA in “I Hate U” Visualizer

SZA has shared her visualizer for her hit song “I Hate U,” starring LaKeith Stanfield. The Jack Begert-directed video opens with Stanfield yelling into the phone in his car, which sits in a desolate parking lot next to the ocean. He continues the conversation as he climbs out of his vehicle and walks to the beach. He’s later sent over the edge when he receives a text from SZA that says, “ I hate u,” and in exasperation, tosses his phone into the water.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

The Weeknd shares Dawn FM tracklist

The Weeknd has revealed the tracklist of Dawn FM, a new LP dropping at 12 a.m. EST Friday. He announced the album Monday with a trailer that lists Jim Carrey, Quincy Jones, Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and Oneohtrix Point Never (in that order) as its marquee features. And yesterday, he shared its cover art, an age-advanced photo of himself in the style of The Irishman.
MUSIC
The FADER

PinkPantheress named BBC Sound of 2022 winner

PinkPantheress has been named the winner of BBC Music’s Sound of 2022 Poll. The annual poll is aimed at predicting which artists will make the biggest impact in the upcoming year. Previous winners include Sam Smith, Florence and The Machine, and Adele. Runners-up this year included indie duo Wet...
MUSIC
The FADER

Gunna shares new project DS4EVER

The last instalment of Gunna's mixtape series Drip Season came out in 2018. "I put everything I had into it," the Atlanta rapper told us soon after it dropped. "All my fans should just... repost it. Let the world know." These days, Gunna doesn't have to urge his listeners to share his songs, with projects like 2020's WUNNA keeping him at rap's forefront. Today, Gunna returns to his mixtape days with DS4EVER.
CELEBRITIES
Middletown Press

SZA’s Music Video For ‘I Hate U’ Features LaKeith Stanfield Going Through It

If you wondered how SZA was going to bring her latest hit, “I Hate U,” to life, she’s now dropped a video for the one-time SoundCloud loosie on YouTube. Dubbed a “visualizer,” the new video finds leading-man LaKeith Stanfield engaged in a heated argument over the phone on a scenic oceanfront. Clearly frazzled by the episode, after hanging up, he receives a simple text message from SZA, whose photo is his wallpaper. You can guess what the text says.
CELEBRITIES
thesource.com

[WATCH] LaKeith Stanfield Stars in SZA’s “I Hate U” Visualizer

SZA has been on quite a run with her single releases. With “I Hate U” continuing to run up the numbers, SZA has tapped LaKeith Stanfield to star in the single’s visualizer. In the video, Stanfield is in a heated conversation on the phone leading to him...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch The Weeknd’s music video for “Sacrifice”

I'm only two listens through The Weeknd's just-released album Dawn FM, but it's won me over pretty convincingly. The sleazy disco-pop he delivered on After Hours gets muddied into something stranger but no less accessible, something you can hear on songs like "Sacrifice." It immediately follows "Take My Breath" on the album, and like that track, it's produced by Oscar Holter and pop monolith Max Martin (Swedish House Mafia, who enlisted The Weeknd for the single "Moth To A Flame," also worked on the song). The song's music video, out today, continues the narrative from the "Take My Breath" video: Abel Tesfaye wakes up on the dancefloor and finds himself embroiled in an unsettling, disco-lit ritual. I'm sure the YouTube conspiracists are going to love this one. Check it out above.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Hate U#Music Video#Soundcloud#Soundcloud Loosie#Tiktok#Visualizer
The FADER

FKA twigs announces new mixtape CAPRISONGS

FKA twigs has announced CAPRISONGS, a new mixtape out on January 14. The project is the English singer-songwriter's first since her beloved 2019 effort MAGDALENE. "CAPRISONGS is my journey back to myself through my amazing collaborators and friends," twigs wrote on Instagram. The collaborators included in the project's tracklisting are The Weeknd (who appeared on the project's lead single "Tears In The Club"), Rema, Shygirl, Pa Salieu, Daniel Caesar, Jorja Smith, and more.
MUSIC
The FADER

Stream The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM

The Weeknd's new album Dawn FM comes two years after the Toronto pop artist reached new heights of megastardom. His 2020 project After Hours contained the single "Blinding Lights," a song which smashed the record for most time on the Billboard Hot 100 and was recently named the top No. 1 hit of all time by the publication. The following year, The Weeknd took the song and his influential catalog to the Super Bowl for the event's most memorable half-time show in years.
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

SZA Unveils New Jack Begert Directed Visualizer For Hit Single “I Hate U” Featuring Lakeith Stanfield

2022 Grammy nominee SZA has released the visualizer for her latest record-breaking single “I Hate U.” The clip stars Lakeith Stanfield, who is seen releasing his frustrations on a beach from an argument with his girlfriend over the phone. It is later revealed that the girlfriend is SZA through a text from her that says “i hate u.” There is also a hint at a continuation of the clip, with one to believe it will come from her perspective of the relationship. Check it out below. The video is directed by Jack Begert, who has worked with Isaiah Rashad, Dominic Fike and Doja Cat.
MUSIC
The Independent

Adele wears crimson gown and diamond jewellery in new music video teaser

Adele has sent fans into a frenzy with her latest teaser for the upcoming music video to her track, “Oh My God”.Excitement isn’t just about the new video, however, but also the singer’s glamorous ensemble.In the photograph, which she posted on Instagram on Saturday, the 33-year-old is pictured wearing a bright crimson satin gown that features an off-shoulder neckline with three-quarter-length sleeves and a full skirt.Adele has accessorised the look with diamond jewellery, including a pair of drop diamond earrings, two rings, and a dramatic diamond necklace.Her hair has been scraped back in a wet look and, in terms of...
MUSIC
The FADER

Watch the new teaser for Netflix’s Kanye West docuseries

The first installment of Netflix's highly anticipated Kanye West documentary jeen-yuhs will be released in theaters on February 10, with the entire three-part series available to stream on February 16. Above, you can watch a new trailer for the series – it features footage of West over the years in the studio with figures like Pharrell and JAY-Z, getting mouth surgery after the car accident that led to "Through The Wire," and visiting his childhood Chicago home.
TV & VIDEOS
q957.com

Alesso and Katy Perry release the futuristic visuals for “When I’m Gone”

The visuals for Alesso and Katy Perry‘s electro-pop track “When I’m Gone” have arrived. The music video, directed by Hannah Lux Davis, debuted Monday during halftime of the 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship with Georgia vs. Alabama, marking the first time that ESPN has premiered a music video across its networks.
CELEBRITIES
hot969boston.com

Kanye Shares Eerie Visual To ‘Heaven and Hell’: WATCH

Monday night (Jan. 10) Kanye shared the visual to his track “Heaven and Hell” which appears on the rapper’s latest album Donda. The track appeared as a traditional music video with a faceless person wearing the black hoodie he designed for Gap. The video doubled as an ad that first aired on ESPN during the College Football National Championship game.
CELEBRITIES
The FADER

Paramore share studio update ahead of sixth album

There might be a lot of bad news around in 2022 but the good news is that. are working on a new album, their first in almost five years. The band taken a break from ther new album sessions to email some progress notes to Rolling Stone, offering up the first hints of what to expect from the follow-up to 2017’s After Laughter.
MUSIC
The FADER

Gunna adds four new songs to DS4EVER (Deluxe)

It's been a few years since Gunna ascended from one of Young Thug's many proteges to a rap star in his own right, and his latest project DS4EVER affirmed his talents much like his 2020 album WUNNA did. Because it's pretty much impossible to be a popular artist without a fanbase demanding official releases of your leaks and snippets, Gunna has shared a deluxe edition of DS4EVER just a few days after its release.
MUSIC
The FADER

Kanye West shares “Heaven and Hell” video

Kanye West has a new hoodie to sell and, thus, there is a video for his Donda track "Heaven and Hell." The video effectively doubles as an ad for Yeezy Gap and the hoodie worn by both mysterious and masked figures throughout the clip can be bought online now. The video was debuted on Monday night's NCAA football championship game on ESPN and can be seen above.
CELEBRITIES

