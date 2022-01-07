Monster Energy® AMA Supercross returns to Angel Stadium

Grave Digger. El Torro Loco. Megalodon. Chances are, if you know those words, you’re a fan of Monster Jam — the motorsports mega event that showcases high-flying tricks, mesmerizing jumps and speed races. The event returns after a two-year hiatus, and features 12 drivers battling it out for monster truck supremacy.
NASCAR has traded in the 'Carousel' for a return to the familiar 'Chute' section of Sonoma Raceway in 2022. NASCAR utilized the longer 2.52-mile layout, which bypassed the Chute, from 2019 to 2021. The shorter layout was used from 1998 to 2018. “We heard from many fans and drivers how...
Who you can expect to see! Featured Trucks/Drivers: Grave Digger driven by Adam Anderson; Max-D driven by Colton Eichelberger; Monster Mutt driven by Charlie Pauken; Megalodon driven by Cory Rummell; Soldier Fortune driven by Kayla Blood; Great Clips Mohawk Warrior driven by Bryce Kenny; El Toro Loco driven by Kraig Champion; Bakugan Dragonoid driven by Camden Murphy; Avenger driven by Jim Koehler; AXE driven by Chris Koehler; Jurassic Attack driven by Paul Jensen; Vendetta driven by Mike Christensen.
The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season began Saturday from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California. It was telecast live at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The race kicks off six consecutive weeks of Supercross races taking place on the West Coast, including the first four in California. Supercross also returns to the state of California for the season-opening race where the series has begun the season 24 of the past 25 years after beginning last season in Texas.
Comments / 0