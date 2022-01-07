Monster Energy® AMA Supercross returns to Angel Stadium

The 2022 Monster Energy Supercross season began Saturday from Angel Stadium of Anaheim in California. It was telecast live at 10 p.m. ET on CNBC and Peacock. The race kicks off six consecutive weeks of Supercross races taking place on the West Coast, including the first four in California. Supercross also returns to the state of California for the season-opening race where the series has begun the season 24 of the past 25 years after beginning last season in Texas.

