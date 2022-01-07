ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Police: 29-Year-Old Man Shot In Southwest Baltimore

By 1010 WOLB Baltimore
Praise 106.1
Praise 106.1
 4 days ago

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty


Baltimore Police are looking for the gunman behind a shooting in southwest Baltimore.

Officers were called to the scene on the 2300 block of Washington Boulevard at around 11:45 p.m.. They found the victim shot multiple times.

The 29-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No word yet on a possible suspect or motive.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Source: CBS Baltimore

