Fayetteville, NC

Wife of NC man killed in road rage shooting calls it a ‘bad dream’

By Justin Moore
 4 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Justina Hemphill didn’t think she would spend the first week of 2022 standing on a busy street corner in Fayetteville at a makeshift memorial for her husband.

Stephen Addison, 35, was shot and killed Monday afternoon while on his motorcycle. He had just left the gym. It happened at the corner of Cliffdale and Skibo roads.

“I just pinch myself hoping I’ll wake up from this bad dream,” she said.

Police are calling it road rage. They said 51-year-old Roger Nobles pulled the trigger at a red light, killing the father of four. Nobles is charged with first-degree murder.

“Nobody expects to go to the gym and get killed as soon as you leave the gym,” Hemphill said.

Addison was a retired U.S. Army veteran looking forward to moving back home to Buffalo, New York to reunite with his family.

Now, his family is in Fayetteville sharing tears and memories. They’re moments his youngest, 3-year-old Little Aries, may never remember.

“He has kids…now who have to go the rest of their lives without their dad. All we have left is the memories and the pictures. That’s it,” his wife said.

Throughout the day, people stopped by this memorial to pay their respects by dropping off pictures, candles, and flowers.

“I know he would be so happy, so proud. I just know he would be so happy,” Hemphill said.

The family is planning a vigil on Friday evening at the memorial in Fayetteville. Dinner will follow at Addison’s favorite place, Uptowns.

