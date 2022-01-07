Walmart Bringing InHome Delivery Service To Salt Lake City

Photo: Getty Images

Walmart has announced plans to bring its InHome Delivery services to Salt Lake City, reported ABC 4 . The InHome Delivery will be perfect for individuals who can't be at home for deliveries.

Tom Ward , senior vice president, Last Mile at Walmart U.S., said:

"We’ve been operating InHome in select markets over the last two years and have found it is a perfect solution for customers who want to live their lives without worrying about making it to the store or being home to accept a delivery. Identifying ways to help our customers save time and money is our purpose, and nothing showcases that better than InHome delivery, which is why we’re excited to bring the convenience of InHome to even more customers in 2022."

So how does the service work?

Once a customer signs up for the service, they will place orders through the Walmart App and select InHome as their delivery option. Once the delivery driver makes it to the home, they will use a one-time code to enter the customer's house or garage to complete the order. The customer will then be notified, and the delivery person will wear a camera on their vest that records the entire time they are inside the home. The customers can review the footage to ensure the delivery drivers took appropriate safety measures.

The service is $19.95 per month.