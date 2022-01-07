ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knights Top Rangers

By Mr. Syd
jammin1057.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vegas Golden Knights beat the New York Rangers 5-1 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena. The game was a homecoming of sorts for New York head coach Gerard Gallant and for Rangers defenseman Ryan Reaves. Gallant was the Knights’ first coach and led...

The Hockey Writers

Blackhawks Banter: 4 Players Chicago Needs to Move ASAP

What the Chicago Blackhawks are failing to accomplish this season proves that you can’t just force different names into a lineup and expect that to fix what’s broken. As such, it’s becoming increasingly evident that for the Blackhawks to extract any success out of this season then the time is now for the organization to turn into sellers. A topic you can rest assured we’ll delve into on Blackhawks Banter.
985thesportshub.com

Bruins linked to first trade candidate of 2022 deadline season

Lost in the madness of COVID postponements and a schedule that’ll melt your mind to goop is the fact that trade deadline season is rapidly approaching the Bruins and the rest of the NHL. And on Saturday, the Bruins found themselves officially linked to one of the market’s scoring...
CBS Boston

Bloodied Brad Marchand Helps Bruins ‘Demoralize’ Capitals After Taking Vicious High Stick To Nose

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Marchand has played hockey for a very long time. But on Monday night, he really was a hockey player. It’s a bit of a cliche, stating that hockey players aren’t like the rest of us. Yet time and time again, it is proven to be true, with Marchand doing those honors after taking a wicked high stick to the nose late in the first period against the Washington Capitals. Marchand went down to the ice in pain, bled all over Capital One Arena, but didn’t miss a beat, opting to dry off his bloodied face with a towel...
CBS Miami

CBS4’s Steve Goldstein Previews The Panthers This Week

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Panthers returned from a 13 day NHL break due to COVID with a vengeance. The Cats are 5-0-1 in the six games since the return, putting up big offensive numbers. The wins covered a 9-3 pounding of rival Tampa Bay and a road win at Carolina while missing a number of key players. The Panthers have the league’s best offense and begin this week #1 overall in the NHL. Home Sweet Home The Cats won 17 of their first 20 home games, the 2nd best home start to a season in NHL history. Their 11 game winning streak to...
Yardbarker

Bruins Should Delay Rask’s Return After Providence Games Postponed

With the news of Tuukka Rask signing a Professional Tryout contract (PTO) with the Providence Bruins creating buzz this past week, the Boston Bruins are definitely headed towards an excellent problem at goaltender. While it’s not entirely clear what his return means for the immediate futures of goaltenders Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, the fact that Rask could eat away at either of their playing time is a positive for the Bruins, not a negative.
nbcboston.com

NHL Rumors: Bruins to Sign Goaltender Tuukka Rask to One-Year Contract

Report: Bruins to sign goaltender Tuukka Rask to one-year contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tuukka Rask's return to the Boston Bruins is complete. The veteran goaltender has signed a one-year free agent contract with the B's, per PuckPedia. It's a team-friendly deal worth less than $1 million for the rest of the 2021-22 NHL season.
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Is Officially Back With The Boston Bruins

BOSTON (CBS) — The plan for Tuukka Rask’s return to the NHL involved him getting in some work at the AHL level over the weekend. COVID issues with the opponent nixed those plans, but that didn’t delay Rask’s return to Boston. On Tuesday afternoon, the Bruins announced Rask’s return in a rather modern way, tweeting out a GIF of the goaltender giving two thumbs up. The team then formally announced Rask’s return, as the goaltender signed a one-year deal with the only NHL team he’s ever played for. pic.twitter.com/5P2fxvRkxQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) January 11, 2022 The deal is for $1 million, but at a prorated level...
