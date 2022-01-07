UNC Director of Sports Nutrition Kelsee Gomes Leaving for Florida

View live updates and discuss the game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Florida State Seminoles at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on Tuesday (8:00 p.m., ACCN). Miami (13-3, 5-0, ACC, No. 82 Kenpom) enters on a nine-game winning streak, their longest since starting 10-0 in 2017, and is coming off a 76-74 win at No. 8 Duke on Saturday. Florida State (8-5, 2-2, No. 46 Kenpom) has won three of four including a 79-70 win over Louisville on Saturday to hand the Cardinals their first conference loss and will look to do the same against the Hurricanes. Miami has lost the last seven and nine of the last 10 in the series. Miami's last win in Tallahassee was in 2016. Miami enters the game 24th out of 358 teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (114.0) and 201st in adjusted defensive efficiency (104.5), 1st and 14th in conference games, while Florida State is 86th nationally in offense (108.1) and 33rd in defense (94.4), 14th and 4th in conference games.

