UNC Director of Sports Nutrition Kelsee Gomes Leaving for Florida

By Ross Martin
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNorth Carolina Director of Sports Nutrition for football Kelsee Gomes is leaving UNC for the same role at the University of Florida. Gomes came to UNC as the Director of Sports Nutrition in 2015 and held the role until the end of the 2021 football season. Gomes worked closely...

