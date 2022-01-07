ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mike Pompeo loses 90 pounds weight in 6 months, calls it 'Lifetime struggle'

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has lost 90 pounds weight in over six months and termed it a "lifetime struggle" for him. In an interview with The New York Post, Pompeo said that "It all started on June 14, 2021, when he stepped on...

TheDailyBeast

Experts Are VERY Suspicious of Mike Pompeo's Weight Loss Claim

Not everyone is convinced by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s dramatic weight loss—in this case, fitness experts who spoke to the The Kansas City Star’s editorial board. Several experts poured cold water on the 58-year-old Pompeo’s claim that 30 minutes of daily exercise and healthy eating led him to lose a staggering 90 pounds in six months. “Ninety in six is unbelievable, especially for his age, unless he’s working out for hours every day,” said Kansas City trainer Micah LaCerte. “The numbers just don’t add up. Dude, just be honest. Mike, come on, man.” Al Rose, 65, a New York-based trainer, said the former Kansas congressman was “definitely being untruthful” and such a rapid loss is usually only attainable with surgery, drugs, or extreme measures. LaCerte said that, if Pompeo is on any extreme diets, the truth will come out within a year because they’re most likely unsustainable regimes.
Radar Online.com

Former Director Of CIA Mike Pompeo Reveals How He Lost 90 Pounds In 6 Months

Former director of the CIA Mike Pompeo lost 90 pounds in only a matter of six months, and now he is spilling his secrets about just how he managed to pull it off. According to The Post, Pompeo – who was the director of the CIA under the Trump Administration – told the outlet in an exclusive interview how he was able to lose so much weight in such a short amount of time. He also revealed he has been hesitant to talk about the endeavor because he's worried he'll end up putting the weight back on.
tonyskansascity.com

POMPEO DROPS EPIC POUNDS!!!

A MAGA politico shares a sign of self-care and the story behind his weight loss journey. Even more surprisingly . . . Pompeo is only in his 50s and now, thankfully, will be in the political game for quite a bit longer. Here's part of his story . . .
buffalonynews.net

Biden to Push for Voting Rights Measures

U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are headed Tuesday to the southern state of Georgia to promote voting rights legislation that would greatly expand federal purview over elections but has stalled in the Senate. A White House official said Biden would use an address to advocate for...
The Independent

US calls new wave of Iran sanctions against Americans 'threats and provocations'

The US has said it will “deter and respond” to Iran’s “threats and provocations” after the Middle Eastern country slapped sanctions against 51 American nationals.“Make no mistake: the United States of America will protect and defend its citizens. This includes those serving the United States now and those who formerly served,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement released on Sunday.“Should Iran attack any of our nationals, including any of the 51 people named yesterday, it will face severe consequences,” it added.The White House accused “Iran’s proxy militias” of continuing attacks on US troops in the Middle East...
Fox News

Dr. Oz rips Biden admin's COVID response: US enduring a 'medical emergency caused by gross incompetence'

U.S. Senate candidate in Pennsylvania, Dr. Mehmet Oz, joined "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday to discuss the bureaucracy's role in tackling COVID-19, claiming the U.S. is enduring a "medical emergency caused by gross incompetence." Dr. Oz highlighted the need for accessible treatments and the massive testing shortage to Ainsley Earhardt, arguing the government is "stifling" science as the omicron variant continues to spread.
The Independent

'We simply did not win the election for the presidency': GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
WHO 13

'Facts don't back up what's coming out of his mouth,' former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
