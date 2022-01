A smart investment strategy can help you build retirement wealth. Even if you're not well-versed in choosing stocks, there's an easy way to grow a $1 million nest egg. People who are very knowledgeable about the stock market often manage to build solid portfolios that reward them over time with strong returns. But beating the market isn't your only path toward a millionaire retirement. Even if you know very little about investing and aren't comfortable handpicking stocks for your long-term portfolio, there's a simple move you can make to grow a lot of wealth in time for your senior years.

ECONOMY ・ 3 DAYS AGO