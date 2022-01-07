ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Quest for Gold – Beijing 2022 – Episode 10: Curler John Shuster talks about what he learned after 2018 gold

By Ryan Burrow
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j3lHn_0dfegsFJ00

On this week’s episode of Quest for Gold:

An injury and a positive COVID test are keeping two prominent skaters off the ice at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships

The U.S. Long Track Speedskating trials are underway in Milwaukee

IOC member Dick Pound floats the possibility of a cancellation

The Team USA Women’s hockey roster is announced.

And in this week’s athlete spotlight we talk with 2018 U.S. curling gold medalist John Shuster of Team Shuster.  He chats about expectations in 2022, how he leads the team, and what he learned from the gold medal run four years ago.

Listen here:

More Quest for Gold Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

