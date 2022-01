When Van Halen released the half-hearted Diver Down in 1982 they were already one of the most popular hard rock bands on the planet, but when they put out their sixth studio album two years later, they instantly became a mainstream phenomenon. Interestingly, 1984, which came out on January 9, 1984, is the band’s most popular release to date, having sold more than 20 million copies, yet it never reached No. 1 on the Billboard album chart. Blame Michael Jackson’s Thriller for keeping 1984 at No. 2 for five straight weeks.

