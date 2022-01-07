ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

IRS: New FAQs for 2020 unemployment refunds, tax return info

North Platte Post
North Platte Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today updated its frequently asked questions...

northplattepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Tax refund 2022: Why the IRS might send you a smaller refund

UNDATED (WKRC) - Expecting a big tax check this year? Tax experts are saying some people could see a smaller check than they're used to thanks to the Child Tax Credit. President Joe Biden's American Rescue Plan expanded the Child Tax Credit from $2,000 per child to $3,6000 for reach kid under age 6 and $3,000 for those between 6 to 17, according to CBS News. However, half of those expanded credits were paid out in monthly checks from July through December.
INCOME TAX
leedaily.com

Stimulus Check 2022: Live Updates on Fourth Stimulus Check, Tax Refunds & Other Federal Programmes

Citizens hoping for fourth stimulus checks, there might be bad news. There isn’t any confirmation or update from the federal government about the fourth stimulus checks. But still, numerous financial support programs can help Americans fight the crisis in this pandemic situation. State governments have taken the matter into their hands and have launched several incentive programs.
INCOME TAX
WTOP

How to get the biggest tax refund in 2022

Most taxpayers receive a tax refund, and maximizing that refund is always useful. But this year, taking those steps may be particularly important. Many families accustomed to a sizable refund may be surprised to see their refund reduced or eliminated because they already received advance child tax credit payments in 2021, for example. Other factors reducing your refund may include large capital gains earnings and paused student loan payments.
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CNET

Don't overlook these 13 tax deductions and credits in 2022

Tax season is just weeks away, and as you prepare, don't forget to consider eligible tax deductions and credits. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction, an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.
INCOME TAX
news9.com

IRS Will Start Accepting Tax Returns On Jan. 24; Be Prepared For Delays

Tax filing season for 2021 tax returns will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Treasury Department announced Monday. But amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury officials warn it's going to be a challenge with taxpayers and tax preparers facing a frustrating filing season.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Faqs#Faq
CNBC

How those child tax credit checks may affect your tax refund this year

If you received monthly advance child tax credit payments in 2021, you may get a smaller refund or owe money this filing season. Families may not expect the smaller write-off at tax time, or worse, getting a bill to repay their credits, financial experts say. However, filers may prepare by...
INCOME TAX
SmartAsset

Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner

On Monday, Jan. 10, the Treasury Department announced that the IRS is facing significant challenges this year due to budget concerns and issues caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Officials are warning that many taxpayers could see significant delays in receiving … Continue reading → The post Many Tax Refunds Will Be Delayed, Treasury Says: How to Get Yours Sooner appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
IRS
Cleveland.com

IRS announces tax filing start date, new Tax Day this year

The Internal Revenue Service has announced a start date for this year’s tax season. The nation’s tax agency will start accepting and processing 2021 returns on Monday, Jan. 24. You generally do not have to wait to file 2021 returns and can do so when ready but the IRS won’t start processing returns until Jan. 24.
INCOME TAX
NBC New York

IRS Urges Americans to File Taxes Online to Avoid Refund Delays

The IRS anticipates that most taxpayers who file electronically, choose direct deposit and have no issues with their tax return will receive their refund within 21 days. It is sending out letters in January that should be used to accurately prepare returns. The IRS also announced it will start to...
INCOME TAX
CBS News

Tax season is about to start. The IRS is already facing a backlog

Tax filing season for 2021 tax returns will begin on Monday, January 24, 2022, the Treasury Department announced Monday. But amid the ongoing pandemic and a lack of resources at the Internal Revenue Service, Treasury officials warn it's going to be a challenge with taxpayers and tax preparers facing a frustrating filing season.
INCOME TAX
WPXI Pittsburgh

IRS: Agency will begin accepting 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24

The Internal Revenue Service announced this week that the agency will begin to accept 2021 tax returns on Jan. 24. “Planning for the nation’s filing season process is a massive undertaking, and IRS teams have been working non-stop these past several months to prepare,” IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a news release.
INCOME TAX
North Platte Post

North Platte Post

North Platte, NE
90K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

North Platte, Neb., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Nebraska Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://northplattepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy