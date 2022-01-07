ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Little Girl Has Tea Parties With Her 16-Foot Python | The Dodo

Gwinnett Daily Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis little girl has tea parties with her 16-foot python 💛. You can keep up...

www.gwinnettdailypost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kilgore News Herald

Stray Dog Asks Man To Save Her Babies | The Dodo

Dog stops a man to come and save her puppies — they grow up to look just like her and play together 💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more animals by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac. You can also follow them on Facebook: https://thedo.do/dogrescuemladenovac. Introducing Dodo...
ANIMALS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Dog Takes Her Blankie Everywhere | The Dodo

This dog just lost her favorite blanket — watch her get a new one in the mail 📫❤️. You can keep up with Winnie on Instagram: thedo.do/misswinland, and TikTok: thedo.do/megdufaulttt.
PETS
Gwinnett Daily Post

Man Finds Baby Hummingbird On The Side Of The Road | The Dodo

Sweetest guy takes care of a baby hummingbird until she's strong enough to fly 💚. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
ANIMALS
tribuneledgernews.com

Tiny Puppy Leads Rescuer To Her Siblings | The Dodo

Tiny puppy leads rescuer to all her siblings ❤️. Check out more of Brady's rescue runs on Instagram: http://thedo.do/bradyoliveira. Special thanks to K9 Advocates Manitoba, check them out on Instagram: https://thedo.do/k9advocatesmanitoba. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with...
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cher
jacksonprogress-argus.com

'Broken' Dog Changes Her Mom's Whole World | The Dodo Heroes

Woman finds a dog everyone thought was broken, her legs were completely stiff. They had to amputate both legs, not sure if she'd be able to walk again. But this dog is a fighter who ends up running perfectly with her siblings and inspires her mom to adopt 11 more!
PETS
Henry County Daily Herald

Tiny Rescue Chicken Follows Mom Everywhere | The Dodo Little But Fierce

Tiny rescue chicken imprints on her human mom and stretches her little wings up to sunbathe when they go on picnics ☀️. Special thanks to Claudia for fostering Sweet Dee, you can keep up with her rescue work on Instagram: https://thedo.do/clawdialifton. You can help Good Life Refuge save more...
ANIMALS
Parents Magazine

American Girl's 2022 Girl of the Year Has an Adorable Little Sister, Too

Welcome winter, hello 2022, and nice to meet you, Corinne Tan, the latest American Girl Girl of the Year! We're especially excited to find out that Corinne has a sister, Gwynn, an adorable 14-and-a-half-inch doll to go along with Corinne, who is the traditional 18-inch size. Each year, American Girl...
SKIING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea#Dodo#Ed Emi
ana-white.com

8 foot long shelf with a little twist

I just made this shelf using 2x4s 8 ft long wood. It is very strong and looks great. My garage size required the shelf to be max 16 in deep, so I used a 1 plywood sheet divided by 3 equal parts for the upper 3 shelfs. Since I made a 4th shelf, I used 3 1x2s for the 4th bottom shelf instead of a new plywood sheet and avoided having extra 2/3 of the sheet around and also saved like 30$ since the 2x1s were only 2$ea. That touch makes it look a bit stylish too so a win win. If you do that, here's a tip: use the outer 2x4s as rails - make sure that the cleats on the lower shelf are placed a bit lower ~ 1in. In such way, you can place the three 1x2 rails at the same level as the outer 2x4s and this you end up having 5 rails total in the shelf. Do use the wooden screws with star head if you can, they were muuuuuch easier to use compared with the regular ones.
LIFESTYLE
Marie Claire

The Queen Told a Little Girl Who Dressed as Her for Halloween That Her Outfit Was "Splendid"

In heartwarming news, Queen Elizabeth II addressed a letter to a little girl who dressed up as her for Halloween via her lady-in-waiting the Hon. Mary Morrison. The letter was addressed to the girl, Jalayne's, family, who had sent the monarch a photo of their daughter dressed as her in a pastel blue coat and matching hat, strings of pearls, a gray wig, and pastel pink shoes and bag. Jalayne also posed next to two corgis, for the full Queen Liz effect. You can see the adorable photos here.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Python
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Watch: North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake. North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up. The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ABC News

Ricki Lake shares photos of her seaside wedding

Talk show host Ricki Lake just got married. Lake tied the knot with Ross Burningham on Jan. 2, she shared in an Instagram post. The couple announced their engagement last May. "The happiest of days! 1/2/22" she captioned a handful of images. "#gratitude #love #abundance #family" Lake, 53, told "Good...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

John Travolta shares New Year’s Eve photo with family

Actor John Travolta rang in the new year with his two children by his side, and he shared the moment on social media. Travolta’s “Grease” co-star Olivia Newton John commented on the photo complimenting daughter Ella’s "gorgeous" dress.Jan. 3, 2022.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle looks unrecognisable on a solo Christmas shopping trip

Despite a lot of Covid uncertainty currently playing out, we're still trying our best to remain festive and get into the spirit of Christmas – a huge part of which is buying special gifts and tokens for loved ones, to show how much you care. The same goes for Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, who was spotted Christmas shopping last week whilst adopting a very incognito look.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy