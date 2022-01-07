ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Up to 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests expired in Florida last month, state official says

By Joe Kelley
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tThsj_0dfecWAH00
Election 2022 Florida FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara)

As people across the U.S. continue to scramble to find COVID-19 tests with cases surging, close to 1 million unused rapid test kits expired in a Florida warehouse last month, a top state official said Thursday.

The stockpile sat during the fall when cases fell in Florida and demand was low.

The kits expired the week after Christmas, just as a new wave of coronavirus cases hit from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to CNN when asked if the state had considered sharing the tests with other states before they expired.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also did not say if there was a national protocol for redistributing unused tests.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WDBO

Insurance plans will soon cover cost of some at-home COVID-19 tests

ORLANDO, Fla. — It will soon be much less expensive to get an at-home COVID-19 test. President Joe Biden’s administration announced Monday night that your insurance will soon cover the cost of some at-home tests. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Starting Saturday, you’ll no longer...
ORLANDO, FL
WDBO

EPA moves to crack down on dangerous coal ash storage ponds

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is taking its first major action to address toxic wastewater from coal-burning power plants, ordering utilities to stop dumping waste into unlined storage ponds and speed up plans to close leaking or otherwise dangerous coal ash sites. Plants in four...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WDBO

Potential deadly risk to kids prompts 3 companies to recall in-home elevators

Three companies that sell in-home elevators have issued voluntary recalls over concerns that children could become trapped inside, posing risks of serious injury or death, federal regulators announced Tuesday. Bella Elevator, Inclinator Company of America and Savaria Corp. recalled about 69,000 elevators that pose a risk of pinning children between...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Coronavirus
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Health
Local
Florida Government
WDBO

Suit highlights suburban unease with addiction centers

CHICAGO — (AP) — A Chicago-based addiction treatment center, which like others nationwide has faced fierce opposition to opening suburban branches, filed a federal lawsuit Tuesday to force one suburb to stop blocking its expansion plans. The suit brought by the Haymarket Center, the largest nonprofit treatment service...
CHICAGO, IL
WDBO

DeSantis: Freedom is good, COVID mandates, lockdowns are bad

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made it clear in his State of the State speech Tuesday that he likes teachers, first responders and freedom and he doesn't like Dr. Anthony Fauci, critical race theory, abortion, illegal immigration and Burmese pythons. DeSantis opened his major...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Department#Covid#Omicron#Cnn#Cox Media Group
WDBO

Meth burrito included in TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′

The Transportation Security Administration released its “Top 10 Catches of 2021,” highlighting some of the dangerous items people tried to bring onto airplanes in the last year. In a video counting down from 10 to one, the list starts with bullets in deodorant, found at Atlantic City International...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WDBO

California lawmakers debate universal health care proposal

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Frustrated with partisan stalemates in Washington, California's overwhelmingly Democratic Legislature on Tuesday will begin debating whether to create its own universal health care system — a move that will test how far the state's progressive politicians are willing to go to fulfill their campaign promises.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WDBO

Albania hires US company to boost cybersecurity after leak

TIRANA, Albania — (AP) — The Albanian government said Tuesday that it would hire a U.S. company to bolster its cybersecurity following a large leak last month. The country and Virginia-based Jones Group International signed a memorandum of understanding in the Albanian capital of Tirana “on strengthening security of the digital systems," Prime Minister Edi Rama said.
BUSINESS
WDBO

Fed's Powell: High inflation poses a threat to job market

WASHINGTON — (AP) — Warning that high inflation could make it harder to restore the job market to full health, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday that the Fed will raise interest rates faster than it now plans if needed to stem surging prices. With America's households...
BUSINESS
WDBO

Fire safety experts say planning, quick reaction key

As smoke poured through the halls a New York City high-rise on Sunday, killing 17 people in the Bronx, tenants were faced with a life-or-death decision: Should they stay put or try to escape?. Several survivors later told reporters that when they saw their hallways fill with smoke, they returned...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WDBO

How fleeting choices, circumstances doomed 17 in Bronx fire

NEW YORK — (AP) — It started as just another January morning, the damp chill prompting a family on the third floor of a drafty Bronx apartment tower to run a space heater for extra warmth, as residents had done countless times before. In the moment, that decision...
BRONX, NY
WDBO

Brrr! Some schools close as extreme cold grips US Northeast

A mass of arctic air swept into the Northeast on Tuesday, bringing bone-chilling sub-zero temperatures and closing schools across the region for the second time in less than a week. High temperatures were not expected to make it out of the teens and 20s in most spots, with single digits...
BOSTON, MA
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
45K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy