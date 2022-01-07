Up to 1 million rapid COVID-19 tests expired in Florida last month, state official says

Election 2022 Florida FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to supporters and members of the media after a bill signing on Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. In Florida, for the first time in modern history, there are more registered Republican voters than Democrats. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis is heading into a reelection campaign buoyed by a national profile and a cash reserve unmatched by any of his Democratic challengers. And Republicans control virtually all of state government. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File) (Chris O'Meara)

As people across the U.S. continue to scramble to find COVID-19 tests with cases surging, close to 1 million unused rapid test kits expired in a Florida warehouse last month, a top state official said Thursday.

The stockpile sat during the fall when cases fell in Florida and demand was low.

The kits expired the week after Christmas, just as a new wave of coronavirus cases hit from the highly contagious Omicron variant.

The Florida Department of Emergency Management did not immediately respond to CNN when asked if the state had considered sharing the tests with other states before they expired.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services also did not say if there was a national protocol for redistributing unused tests.

©2022 Cox Media Group