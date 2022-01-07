ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
149th Anniversary of the ‘Great Blizzard’ in Minnesota

By Jim Maurice
 4 days ago
UNDATED -- It was 149 years today that the three-day snowstorm (Jan. 7th-10th, 1873) known as the "Great Blizzard" began in the Midwest, including here in Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says the day started...

7 ‘Dirtiest’ Minnesota Town Names That’ll Make You Feel Awkward

Minnesota is notorious for having some hard-to-pronounce town names. Seriously, ask anyone who isn't from Minnesota to pronounce Edina, Ely, etc. and I bet they'll struggle. These names on their own aren't that bad...but, when you put them together on a list, you gotta wonder who thought these names were a good idea. Don't believe us? Check out this list of the dirtiest Minnesota town names.
MINNESOTA STATE
Watch “Minnesota Nice” Part 2 (video)

We all grew up hearing about "Minnesota Nice". It's a great concept. Minnesota neighbors, friends and even strangers going out of their way to help others. Nice concept, right?. I've witnessed examples many times and it always warms my heart. Several times over the years, at the lake cabin, I've...
MINNESOTA STATE
New Ulm, MN
Minnesota State
Wind Chill Advisory Tonight through Monday Morning

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Chill Advisory in effect through noon Monday for all of central Minnesota -- including Benton, Douglas, Kandiyohi, Mille Lacs, Meeker, Morrison, Pope, Sherburne, Stearns, Todd, and Wright counties (+more). This Wind Chill Advisory also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Very...
WRIGHT, MN
Will Macy’s in St. Cloud & Mall of America Be Closing in 2022?

MACY'S CONTINUES TO CLOSE RETAIL LOCATIONS NATIONWIDE. Will our local Macy's store soon be closing its doors in St. Cloud?. Before all the Covid stuff became the norm, Macy's had made an announcement that they were planning on closing approximately 125 retail locations and cutting 2,000 corporate jobs as a part of their three-year plan to reposition their stores and use their many other channels of sales more effectively.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
#Temperature#The Blizzard#Extreme Weather
Epic Dino Event Coming to Minneapolis for Three Days February 4-6

Dinosaurs are all the rage these days. This past summer, thousands of Dinosauria-obsessed Minnesotans swarmed the Mall of America for a unique Dinosaur Invasion Drive-Thru event. The hour-long drive-thru experience featured life-sized, animatronic versions of all your favorite dinosaurs. The summer before, a similar Dinosaur Adventure brought fans out to the Minnesota State Fair Grounds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Check Out This Crazy Ice Road Over Lake Superior [WATCH]

Did you know there's an ice road over Lake Superior?!. I don't know how I'd never heard of the Madeline Island Ice Road before. Maybe I hadn't heard of it because it's technically "in" Wisconsin. According to VisitAshland.com, the Madeline Island Ice Road connects mainland Bayfield, Wisconsin to Madeline Island two miles away. In warmer weather, Apostle Island's largest island is accessible only by water ferry. But as Lake Superior freezes over in the winter, the ice becomes cold enough and thick enough for vehicles to cross over for walkers, skiers, skaters, bikers and even vehicles! The Madeline Island Ice Road is monitored several times a day to track its conditions and safety. Drivers must observe normal rules of the road. The route is marked with old Christmas trees placed at intervals for drivers of cars and light trucks to follow.
CARS
Weather Announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022

UNDATED -- We have some weather-related announcements for Monday, January 10th, 2022. -- St. Cloud Area Schools (flexible learning day) This includes morning and after-school care, and all after-school activities. Cathedral Middle & High School will have a flex day. The senior parent meeting is postponed. The status of after-school...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Schmitt: Fishing is Still Good, No January Slump

The fishing locally is good. That's according to Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News. He joined me on WJON today. Schmitt says there can be a January slump but he's not seeing that right now. He says the fish are active and that includes blue gills, crappies and walleye. Schmitt says ice conditions throughout the local area aren't thick enough to support permanent ice houses and large vehicles but he says he's seeing plenty of portable ice houses, ATVs and people walking on the ice. Schmitt says there is not a lot of people on the lakes right now and because of that lack of pressure the fishing will remain good.
MINNESOTA STATE
Ten Amazing Family-Friendly Experiments For Minnesota’s (Latest) Cold Snap

Well would you look at that! Another cold snap is on tap here in the great state of Minnesota. While most of us are content to semi-hibernate and hide inside, others are looking for adventure and excitement during the depressingly dark and cold midwestern winter months. While I can't exactly promise lifelong memories in this space, I have a list here of some fun experiments that you can only do when it is this cold outside.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

