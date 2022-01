UNITED STATES—So 2022 has arrived, and less than 4 years into the year I broke a resolution that I had already set for myself. It was NOT that I wanted it to happen, it was the direct result of me just being a bit under stress and I just needed that glass of Coca-Cola to settle my brain. Yeah, it’s a bad addiction to have by Coca-Cola is my kryptonite. However, I may have slipped off the wagon, but that is NOT the end of my journey people.

