Man City Star 'Won Pep Guardiola's Trust Back' in Training - Backroom Staff Theory About Forward's Displays Revealed

By Vayam Lahoti
 4 days ago
The England international is currently enjoying his best run of form for the Premier League champions in over a year, after what has been a difficult period on the pitch at the Etihad club for Raheem Sterling.

The 27 year-old lost his place in the starting XI to Phil Foden halfway through the previous campaign, with Pep Guardiola often including the winger among his substitutes for a crucial Premier League and Champions League run-in.

Despite helping his country reach their first major tournament final in 55 years in the summer, Raheem Sterling remained out of favour at City at the start of the new season, which saw him put contract renewal talks on hold.

The former Liverpool man was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona as game time did not improve at Manchester City, though sources close to the top-flight champions maintained that the club would not entertain any offers for Sterling in January.

However, after a consistent run of games in the squad since the start of November, Sterling has returned to form and has the numbers in front of goal to show for it - having scored eight times and assisted once in his last 11 appearances across all competitions.

According to a new report from Rob Dawson of ESPN, Raheem Sterling impressed his teammates and coaching staff with his application in training during his time out of the squad, helping him to regain Pep Guardiola's trust - which has all been down to the attacker's work, as per the Manchester City boss.

Guardiola believes that Sterling 'deserves all the credit' for his turnaround in form in recent months, joking that he wanted to say that his return to form was just to help the London-born star negotiate a bigger contract with the club.

Interestingly, it has been reported that there was a common belief among members of Guardiola's backroom staff that Sterling was beginning to feel his performances were solely hinging on scoring goals, as opposed to work off the ball and getting the basics right.

To help the winger get back to his best, work has reportedly been done behind the scenes to remind Sterling that there are 'other ways' to be effective as a forward in the Manchester City side, which has certainly bore fruit over the past month.

Sterling's form since his return to the fold has made extending his current deal past 2023 a priority for Manchester City chiefs Txiki Begiristain and Ferran Soriano, though it still remains to be seen what the future holds for the attacker at the Etihad Stadium.

CityXtra

"Scoring Against Chelsea", "Ice Cold" - Plenty of Man City Fans React to Key Star's Fresh Haircut Ahead of Expected Chelsea Return

Foden was excluded from the matchday squad for Manchester City's New Year's Day win against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium after testing positive for COVID-19 after scoring the winner against Brentford in his side's final fixture of 2021. The England international has registered 13 direct goal contributions since the start...
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

Status of Man City's Premier League Clash With Chelsea Revealed Amid Covid-19 Crisis

It was revealed last Thursday that Pep Guardiola, Juanma Lillo, and seven first-team players were among the 21 personnel isolating for Covid related reasons. This news came directly after Pep Guardiola himself revealed that Kyle Walker, Rodri, Phil Foden, and Oleksandr Zinchenko had all tested positive for the virus in the last month, as it continues to rip through the Catalan's squad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CityXtra

CityXtra

