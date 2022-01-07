ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes northern Qinghai, China – EMSC

 4 days ago

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck northern...

WNMT AM 650

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Cyprus region – EMSC

(Reuters) – An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck Cyprus region on Tuesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said. The quake was at a depth of 2 km (1.24 miles), EMSC said. ($1 = 1.7259 marka) (Reporting by Radhika Anilkumar in Bengaluru;Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
Powerful 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Cyprus

A powerful 6.6 earthquake struck the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Cyprus, with shaking felt as far away as Turkey, Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Egypt, as reported by both seismologists and residents. The quake struck at 3:07 a.m. local time today on Tuesday, January 11, 2022. Some people have...
KGS: 3.6 magnitude quake strikes southwest of Gypsum

GYPSUM - A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook part of southeastern Saline County Monday morning. According to the Kansas Geological Survey, the quake struck at 8:35 a.m. Monday southwest of Gypsum. It was centered just west of S. Whitmore Road between E. Lapsley Road and E. Hedberg Road.
6.6-magnitude quake jolts Cyprus

A 6.6-magnitude quake hit off the west coast of Cyprus early Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said, but there were no reports of casualties or structural damage. The strong and relatively shallow quake at 0107 GMT was centred 48 kilometres (30 miles) west-northwest of the town of Polis on the Mediterranean island, the USGS said. The tremor was felt across Cyprus and around the region with reports from as far away as Turkey, Israel and Lebanon, according to the USGS. It shook buildings in the capital Nicosia, 130 kilometres away, and some of those who were awake went out into the streets.
BioNTech committed to seeking China approval for COVID-19 vaccine

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – German BioNTech firm said an approval of its COVID-19 vaccine in China was still “extremely important” though predicting a conclusion of the regulatory review there, which has been months in the waiting, remained difficult. “It is a continued dialogue with the Chinese authorities,” said...
Taiwan to launch $1 billion Lithuania credit fund amid Beijing pressure

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Taiwan will launch a $1 billion credit programme to help fund joint projects between Lithuanian and Taiwanese companies in six business categories, a Taiwan government minister said on Tuesday. Lithuania is under pressure from China https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/china-downgrades-its-diplomatic-ties-with-lithuania-over-taiwan-issue-2021-11-21 which claims democratically ruled Taiwan as its own territory, to...
Kazakhstan detains almost 10,000 over deadly unrest

NUR-SULTAN (Reuters) – Security forces in Kazakhstan have detained 9,900 people regarding last week’s unrest, the interior ministry of the central Asian nation said on Tuesday. The oil-rich former Soviet republic says government buildings were attacked in several major cities after initially peacefulo protests against hikes in the...
EU drug regulator says more data needed on impact of Omicron on vaccines

(Reuters) – The European Union’s drug regulator said on Tuesday more data was needed to understand the impact of the highly contagious Omicron coronavirus variant on currently approved COVID-19 vaccines, and expressed doubt on the need for a fourth booster dose. Repeated vaccinations within short intervals would not...
Ethiopian Airlines is profitable as cargo demand booms, CEO says

DUBAI (Reuters) – Ethiopian Airlines is profitable and cash positive, underpinned by booming demand for air cargo, its chief executive said on Tuesday. The air freight market has been a rare bright spot for airlines over the past two years, with rates rising due to an online shopping surge and pandemic-linked supply chain disruptions driving demand for cargo space.
Australia Nov retail sales boom in timely boost to economy

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australian retail sales surged past forecasts for a second month in November as consumers splashed out their pent up savings, a reminder of how well the economy was doing before an explosion of coronavirus cases cast a pall over Christmas. Figures from the Australian Bureau of...
Swiss authorities say coronavirus infections set to peak this month

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss health authorities said on Tuesday they expect the number of coronavirus infections to peak later this month. “We expect infections to reach their peak in January,” Tanja Stadler, head of the national COVID-19 science task force, told a media briefing as the government reported https://www.covid19.admin.ch/en/overview?time=total more than 24,600 new cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbour Liechtenstein.
Britain reports 120,821 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain reported 120,821 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, a drop on 142,224 on Monday, and another 379 deaths within 28 days of a positive test, up from 77, according to government data. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by William James)
Central American bank funds Cuban COVID-19 vaccine drive

HAVANA (Reuters) – The Central American Bank for Economic Integration said it would give Cuba a loan of 46.7 million euros ($53.1 million) to help bolster the communist-run country’s COVID-19 vaccine program as it seeks to ramp up production for both domestic use and export. The fresh funds...
Spain has no record of Djokovic presence in December, Foreign Minister says

MADRID (Reuters) – Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said on Tuesday that he does not have any information on whether tennis star Novak Djokovic had visited Spain before travelling to Australia. Asked by a reporter if he knew whether Djokovic had entered Spain in December, potentially invalidating a...
Serbian PM hopes for Djokovic decision soon, not optimistic or pessimistic

BELGRADE (Reuters) – Serbia’s Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said on Tuesday she was neither optimistic or pessimistic as to whether her compatriot Novak Djokovic would be allowed to play in the Australian Open, but hoped for a final decision soon. World number one Djokovic faces the threat of...
