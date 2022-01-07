ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Pelosi invites Biden to deliver State of the Union on March 1

By Syndicated Content
whtc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invited President...

whtc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Times

Pelosi not giving up on persuading Manchin to enact Biden agenda

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she still believes President Biden’s agenda can reach the finish line with the help of Sen. Joe Manchin III, West Virginia Democrat. Mrs. Pelosi is fixated on what she can get done now while Republicans are formulating midterm election plans necessary to take power away from her in this November’s elections.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Biden, Pelosi and Schumer stare into 2022

©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Nancy Pelosi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of The Union#Joint Session#Reuters
WHO 13

‘Facts don’t back up what’s coming out of his mouth,’ former supporter Chris Christie says of Donald Trump

DES MOINES, Iowa — Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a 2016 Republican presidential candidate, said there is no evidence that fraud cost Donald Trump re-election as president in 2020 and he wishes Trump would quit claiming that it did. Christie supported Trump’s campaign. But he said that he has used his former skills as […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

One sign that a GOP blowout is coming in 2022? Democrats are running scared

On Monday morning, Democratic Rep Ed Perlmutter of Colorado announced he would not seek reelection. The retirement would not usually warrant much fanfare if not for the fact that he is now the 26th Democrat in the House to announce he will not seek re-election. It signals bad news for the party.Some Democrats are leaving because they are seeking higher office, as is the the case with Reps Tim Ryan of Ohio and Conor Lamb of Pennsylvania, who are running for Senate. Reps Tom Suozzi of New York and Charlie Crist of Florida are running for governor in their states,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

‘We simply did not win the election for the presidency’: GOP senator says no evidence for Trump claims

A Republican senator who broke publicly with former President Donald Trump amid the latter’s false claims about the 2020 election worked on Sunday to reiterate that the former president lost to Joe Biden fairly.As the nation focused its attention on the one-year anniversary of the attack on the US Capitol, senator Mike Rounds joined ABC’s This Week to dismiss the falsehoods that Mr Trump and his loyalists within the GOP continue to spread about his defeat."We simply did not win the election, as Republicans, for the presidency,” Mr Rounds said on Sunday.He then warned that Mr Trump’s falsehoods only...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Black faith leaders launch hunger strike as pressure grows on Biden to pass voting rights

A coalition of two dozen faith leaders has begun a hunger strike with the intent of pressuring Democrats in the Senate and President Joe Biden to pass voting rights legislation this month, as pressure grows on Mr Biden to protect the 2020 midterms and the next presidential election.The group, which includes prominent pastors of historically African-American congregations such as Rev Stephen A Green and Rev Eugene Minson III of the St Luke African Methodist Episcopal Church in Harlem, New York, began their strike on 6 January in step with efforts to memorialise the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot.In an...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden gets a rude welcome to Georgia

SO MUCH FOR UNITY — Democratic leaders hoped to spend the week before Martin Luther King Jr. Day presenting a united front for voting rights legislation and blasting Republicans as undemocratic. So much for that. Multiple high-profile voting rights leaders are planning to skip President JOE BIDEN’s speech on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Joe Biden To Back Changing Senate Rules As A Way To Move Voting Rights Legislation Forward

Joe Biden will announce his support for changing Senate rules as a way to move voting rights legislation forward, although he’s not backing an elimination of the filibuster, according to multiple press reports. In a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday, Biden plans to characterize the consideration of the legislation as a “turning point in this nation.” “Will we choose democracy over autocracy, light over shadow, justice over injustice?” Biden plans to say. “I know where I stand. I will not yield. I will not flinch. I will defend your right to vote and our democracy against all enemies foreign and domestic. And...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Press Democrat

Stacey Abrams isn’t the only one skipping Biden’s voting rights speech

When President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver major speeches on voting rights Tuesday in Atlanta, there will be notable absences in the crowd. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic candidate for governor and one of the nation’s best known voting-rights advocates, will not be there. Nor will a coalition of Georgia’s most active voting-rights groups.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy