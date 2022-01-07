IRS: New FAQs for 2020 unemployment refunds, tax return info

Tax season is just weeks away, and as you prepare, don't forget to consider eligible tax deductions and credits. With all of the changes to tax laws in 2021 to now take into account, navigating all of the new deductions and credits can be a challenge. For example, there was an expansion of the child tax credit, an extension of the charitable contributions deduction, an unemployment tax break on 2020 benefits and forgiven student loans are now tax-free through 2025. With so many updates and new tax laws, it's hard to keep track.

INCOME TAX ・ 1 DAY AGO