The pandemic caused a rush on a lot of things: toilet paper, cleaning supplies, n95 masks. and when the masses came for the boats, the brokerage market took off. “People realized that boating and yachting was one of the really great things that you could get out and do and be safe with your family and friends away from crowds and all the restrictions,” says broker Michael C. Galati with Galati Yacht Sales. “It took a few months, but by the third quarter of 2020, sales had picked up quite a bit. By the end of the year, all of the inventory that was desirable was sold. Brokerage and new boats—anything late model or new that was priced competitively—all of those boats were sold. Then the calendar turned into 2021, and we started to experience a shortage.”

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL ・ 6 DAYS AGO