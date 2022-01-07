Tracking-as-a-Service Market Overview, Industry Trends, Growth and Forecast 2022-2027

The global telecom cloud market size was valued at $18 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $125 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 21.8% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid expansion of IT organizations and telecommunication industry acts as the key driving force of the global telecom cloud market. Furthermore, the major driver of this evolving market is the modernization of information technology. The modernization process in the IT field represents optimum utilization of the resources and cloud services in reaping out the benefits in a modern and efficient environment. The advancements in the telecom cloud market outlook leads to the idea of more cost-saving methods and boost the idea of innovation.

MARKETS ・ 13 HOURS AGO