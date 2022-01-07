ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Oil and Gas Market Update: A Market Full of Surprises | Major Giants Exxon Mobil, BP, PetroChina, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Suncor Energy

Las Vegas Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatest Study on Industrial Growth of Oil and Gas Global Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Oil and Gas market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing...

www.lasvegasherald.com

DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

At 27.2% Growth Rate, Renewable Energy Certificate Market to Garner $103.2 Billion by 2030

The increase in demand for power from renewable energy resources led to the high demand for renewable energy certificate market. The presence of developing countries such as India and China are under rapid development renewable energy infrastructure is also a factor driving the growth of the market. As of 2021, India had 96.96 GW of renewable energy capacity and represents 25.2% of the overall installed power capacity which provides great opportunity for the expansion of renewable energy certificates.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Why Exxon Mobil, BP And Shell Shares Are Rising

Shares of several companies in the broader energy sector, including Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM), BP plc (NYSE:BP), Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) and Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class B (NYSE: RDS-B), are all trading higher amid tight oil supply and optimism surrounding global demand recovery despite a rise in COVID-19 cases. A drop in the US Dollar has also helped lift oil prices.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Las Vegas Herald

Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Market Projected to Cross $243.4 Billion by 2030

The liquefied petroleum gas market size was valued at $130.1 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $243.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) is obtained from compression and cooling of two gases named propane and butane, which are formed from oil wells. Liquefied petroleum gas is mostly used as fuel for cooking, heating, and transportation fuel. LPG is nontoxic, non-corrosive, and clean as compared to gasoline.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | China National Pharmaceutical, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, Maersk Group, Agility

HTF MI Analyst have added a new research study on Title Pharmaceutical Warehousing Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028 with detailed information of Product Types [Non-Cold Chain Warehouse, Cold Chain Warehouse], Applications [Pharmaceutical Factory, Pharmacy, Hospital] & Key Players Such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, DB Schenker Logistics, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, DSV Panalpina, PHOENIX Group, MPA Pharma, NPK Katren ZAO, Sinotrans, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, Maersk Group, Agility, FedEx Logistics, Hellmann Worldwide Logistics, Henry Schein, FFF Enterprises etc. The Study provides in-depth comprehensive analysis for regional segments that covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa with global outlook and includes Clear Market definitions, classifications, manufacturing processes, cost structures, development policies and plans. The facts and data are well presented in the Pharmaceutical Warehousing report using diagrams, graphs, pie charts, and other pictorial representations with respect to its current trends, dynamics, and business scope & key statistics.
INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage Market Projected to Cross $7.0 Billion by 2030

The global carbon capture, utilization, and storage market was valued at $1.9 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. Carbon Capture, utilization, and storage (CCUS) is an emission reduction process, which is intended to prevent large amounts of carbon dioxide being released into the environment. The technology involves collection, transportation and injection of the carbon di oxide so that it would not escape in the atmosphere. The process involves three main steps and technologies such as capture, which includes separation of CO2 from gases produced from different procedures. Secondly, it involves transport, which is transportation of the captured CO2 to a suitable site for storage with the help of pipeline, trucks, and ships. The last step is storage, which involves injection of CO2 into underground rock formation, deep wells, and depleted reservoirs. These are the best storage options for storing huge amounts of CO2 for many years.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market Share | Trends | Size Growth | opportunity | Forecast 2028

Global Drones for Oil and Gas Market By Type (Single Rotor, Multi-Rotor, Fixed Wing and Hybrid & Nano), By Application (Inspection, Surveying & Mapping and Security & Emergency Response), By Geography, North America (U.S., Canada) South America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Rest of South America) Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Trends and Forecast till 2028.
MARKETS
bostonnews.net

Fishmeal & Fish Oil Market to See Major Growth by 2030 | Omega Protein, OLVEA Fish Oils, Austevoll Seafood, Croda, Oceana

The Global Fishmeal & Fish Oil market is structured within the product, geographical approaches with an aims to deliver detailed outline regarding the trends and market development scenario to outpace market with relevant strategies. Food security has been and will continue to be a key driver of socio-political priorities at global, regional and national level. To drive sustainable growth, Fishmeal & Fish Oil manufacturers need to develop strategies to enhance end users experience. A wide list of manufacturers profiling are considered in the survey like FMC, Austevoll Seafood, Croda, Oceana, Omega Protein, Nordic Naturals, OLVEA Fish Oils, TripleNine, FF Skagen, Pesquera Diamante SA & Kobyalar.
INDUSTRY
Las Vegas Herald

Gas To Liquid Systems Market May Set Epic Growth Story | Chevron, Royal Dutch Shell, Velocys

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Gas To Liquid (GTL) Systems Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Gas To Liquid (GTL) Systems market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

