Boy's discovery saves his family minutes before home is destroyed

As the world prepared to ring in 2022, tens of thousands of people near Boulder, Colorado were being evacuated from their homes due to an unprecedented winter blaze that tore through their community December 30. The Marshall Fire took out entire neighborhoods at incredible speed, burning more than 6,000 acres in less than 24 hours and destroying nearly 1,000 structures.
A Cape Coral family woke up to a New Year’s Eve nightmare. They were seconds away from their home being broken into. It happened in Southwest Cape Coral, around the area of 20th Avenue between 29th Street and 31st Street.
A Delta family has lost their home after a tree fell into their residence on Saturday. A fundraiser has been established to help the family recover. Kelsi Lee Oneal, one of the residents, stated she was able to hear the tree beginning to give way, just before it came crashing through the roof.
A dog was rescued from the basement of a Morris County home and multiple people were hospitalized following a 2-alarm fire early New Year's Day. Flames consumed the home at 50 Thompson Ave. in Dover when crews arrived around 4:30 a.m. A GoFundMe for Santiago, his Aunt Bibiana and cousin...
FRENCH SETTLEMENT, La. (WAFB) - A raging fire on Christmas Night leaves one family’s house destroyed. “We went to bed, my wife at 4:30 in the morning, she starts screaming ‘the fire alarm is going off.’ I jump out of bed, just ran straight to my kids’ room. I opened up my child’s bedroom and it was just so much smoke you care barely see them,” explains Brian Lawless.
OROFINO - On Thursday, December 23, 2021 at approximately 3:45 p.m., the Twin Ridge Rural Fire Department, along with Clearwater County Sheriff and Ambulance, responded to a reported house fire at 638 Huckleberry Butte Road outside of Orofino. Upon arrival, Twin Ridge Fire units found the house to be fully...
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- An Antrim County family is without a home after a fire. According to Mancelona Fire Marshal Ed Sayre, multiple crews were called to the fire on Larkspur Drive in Lakes of the North Thursday night. Sayre said all the occupants in the home were able...
A family is alive after flames erupted early Tuesday morning at their Georgia home. And it could’ve been worse if it wasn’t for a newspaper delivery person. If Kim Sarver had not taken action, "the story would probably be a little different today," said Briana Bateman, fire victim.
A fire destroyed a family’s camper van in North Fort Myers on Tuesday morning. According to North Fort Myers Fire, the fire burned the vehicle beyond repair, but four people, a dog and a rabbit all got out safe. The Red Cross will assist the family with shelter. The...
A Berryhill family of four is looking for a place to stay after escaping a house fire that broke out late Thursday night. According to officials, crews were called to the house around 10:30 p.m. Crews say the blaze broke out in the home's garage before spreading to the attic...
Ellis Davis has rented his home on Alexandra Loop with his wife, two daughters and two grandchildren for five years and has passed the large tree in his yard every day. He never thought it would come crashing down on them. “It’s a large, old oak tree,” Davis said. “It’s...
A family of five and their two dogs were awakened by heavy smoke early Monday morning and escaped a fire that destroyed their manufactured home south of La Pine. Investigators traced the cause to a propane space heater placed under the home to keep pipes from freezing.
ALICE, Texas — What was supposed to be a vibrant night filled with gratitude and lights, ended up being a nightmare for one family in Alice. On New Year's Eve, the Garcia family got together to welcome the new year, not realizing their lives were about to change in just a few moments.
FAIRBURY, Neb. (KOLN) -, A southeast Nebraska family is safe but their house is a total loss after a fire Saturday afternoon. Fairbury Rural Fire responded to a house near the intersection of 7th and C Streets shortly before 2:30 p.m. Chief Kenny Krause says all residents were able to get out of the house and are uninjured.
After a New Year’s Day fire at their apartment in Oakland, Michael Duarte and his 3-year-old daughter, Danielle, are starting over again. The heat and smoke raced through the entire unit in less than an hour ruining nearly all their belongings. Before the blaze, Duarte had beaten the odds....
BRUNSWICK (WGME) — A home was destroyed by a fire in Brunswick Monday. A passerby noticed the fire at 613 River Road sometime before noon. No one was inside the two-story family home at the time. Investigators say no one was injured in the fire, but a resident was...
Clearfield, UT (ABC4) – Police and fire officials are investigating an apartment fire that destroyed two units. On Sunday, January 9, fire crews responded to a call of a fire at Lakeview Apartments located at 200 East 1700 South. At the scene, fire crews located a two-story apartment building with four units attached in flames. […]
TOWN OF WEBB — A home in Herkimer County was destroyed by a fire in the early morning hours on Sunday, according to the Otter Lake Fire Department. Authorities said the alarm was raised at 12:30 a.m. for a residence engulfed in flames at 399 South Shore Road in the Town of Webb. Volunteers from four local departments responded to the scene and battled the blaze throughout the early morning.
