Volvo names former Dyson chief as CEO

Inkling, a global leader in digital learning solutions, announced that Mike Parks, a former Fortive executive with more than three decades of SaaS, technology and retail experience, has been named CEO. Parks will be joined by Jim Pearson, former advisor at Sovranti and WithoutWire Inventory Sciences, who was named CFO, to lead Inkling through its next phase of growth. Inkling’s Jeff Carr, who led and helped grow the company from a start-up to a global business and award-winning, end-to-end digital learning platform, will depart in January after helping ensure a smooth transition to the new team.
