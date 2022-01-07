ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volvo names former Dyson chief as CEO

By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVolvo on Tuesday named Jim Rowan as its new CEO. He starts the new role on March 21, and replaces Hakan Samuelsson who has served as Volvo CEO since 2012 and seen the company transform into a credible alternative to the dominant German...

www.motorauthority.com

Comments / 0

