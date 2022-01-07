ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild snaps five-game losing skid

By The Associated Press
Daily Item
 6 days ago

BOSTON — Kirill Kaprizov scored in his fourth straight game, Matt Boldy got a goal in his NHL debut, and the Minnesota Wild snapped a five-game skid with a 3-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Boldy, who played at Boston College last season and grew up...

