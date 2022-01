The Seattle Seahawks have had a lengthy history of serious injuries at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, and this year’s trip was sadly no different. Pro Bowl free safety Quandre Diggs, the team’s leader in interceptions and one of the most important players on the entire Seahawks roster, suffered a bad looking lower leg injury in the 4th quarter of Seattle’s 38-30 over the Arizona Cardinals. You could hear him in pain on the television broadcast and the cart was brought out. Players were visibly emotional on the field as Diggs’ season ended early and in such devastating fashion.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO