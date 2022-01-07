ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High school basketball coach suspended one game after team's 88-point win

The Hill
 4 days ago
  • A high school basketball coach was suspended one game after his team won by 88 points.
  • Sacred Heart Academy suspended coach Jason Kirck after 92-4 route of Lyman Hall on Monday night.
  "Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through with the outcome of the game was achieved, a school official said.

A Connecticut high school girls basketball coach was suspended one game after his team won by 88 points earlier this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KVAmU_0dfeX8CR00

iStock

Sacred Heart Academy suspended coach Jason Kirck after the 92-4 route of Lyman Hall on Monday night and issued an apology, The Associated Press reported.

“Sacred Heart Academy values the lessons taught and cultivated through athletic participation including ethical and responsible behavior, leadership and strength of character and respect for one’s opponents,” Sister Sheila O’Neill, the school's president, wrote.

“Sacred Heart Academy Administration and Athletics are deeply remorseful for the manner through with the outcome of the game was achieved," she added.

Lyman Hall Coach Tom Lipka told the Hartford Courant that the Kirck’s team “showed no mercy throughout.”

“Sacred Heart pressed for most of the first half then called it off and went into a tight man-to-man defense trying to get steals,” Lipka said.

“They fast-breaked the entire game right to the end. They never went into a zone and continued to push the ball up the court and shoot threes whenever they could,” he continued. “They showed no mercy throughout.”

The Courant noted that Sacred Heart pulled its starters in the fourth quarter while 12 different players scored.

Athletic Director Raymond said Sacred Heart will not address the suspension or the blowout win any further until Kirck returns, according to the AP.

