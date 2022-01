Edgar “Trey” Delaney works for the Princeton Regional School District in special education. He has had several successful careers: He retired from the US Army as a major after 12 years; he then retired from a 30-year-career with Hartford Insurance. He moved to Rocky Hill in 2011 and is the father of two sons: Andrew, who is the head men’s lacrosse coach at the University of Mary Washington in Fredericksburg, Virginia and Brian, who is a business analyst in New York City. Delaney is a member of the vestry at Trinity Church in Princeton.

ROCKY HILL, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO