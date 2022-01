So PinkPantheress just won BBC Sound of 2022, an award which has long been an indicator of future success. It’s mad to think the 20-year-old only started releasing music a year ago, often trialling her sounds on TikTok. Although she now has 1.1m followers on the app, her real name and much of her identity is shrouded in mystery with her only recently revealing her face. Speaking to The BBC, she said: “I find it easier to not lay every single card on the table. I like my privacy and I felt like, if I have my music out and my face everywhere, it would start getting too much for people.”

