Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero Is a Rare Film Reflecting Reality

By Noah Gittell
Washington City Paper
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“They’re saying I lied,” one character says in A Hero. “I didn’t.” Another responds, “But you didn’t tell the truth.” Such is the complex moral universe reflected in the work of Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. He makes social dramas that start out simple and clear and then slowly peels back the...

washingtoncitypaper.com

CultureMap Dallas

Iranian film A Hero stretches its thin story to the brink

For fans of international films, Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi has been a reliably good storyteller. Two of his films – 2011’s A Separation and 2016’s The Salesman – won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film (now named Best International Feature Film), and his other films have been well-regarded and rewarded with a slew of honors.
MOVIES
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Review: Good deeds go punished in Farhadi’s ‘A Hero’

In Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi's films, reasonably straightforward set-ups — a divorce, a missing woman, a newly lent apartment — unspool such complex, cascading developments that it comes as no surprise that a found handbag stuffed with gold coins leads to countless fluctuations of fortune and anguish in his latest, “A Hero.”
MOVIES
NewsTimes

seattlepi.com

Patriot Ledger

Morality tale: A character study, and not just of one man, in Asghar Farhadi's 'A Hero'

The absurdity of modern Iranian life seems an endless skein of inspiration for Oscar-winning writer-director Asghar Farhadi, be it divorce in “A Separation,” all-consuming machismo in “The Salesman” or the obsession with self-preservation in his latest, “A Hero.” On the surface, it’s a simple story of when a quest for freedom runs up against the perils of doing the right thing. And what is “the right thing?” And what are our motivations for doing it, whatever “it” is?
WORLD
kunr.org

'A Hero': Robin's movie review

Focusing on a sad set of complications, director Asghar Farhadi once again finds universal human difficulties for his new release, A Hero. As he did in his international Oscar winner A Separation, Farhadi shows pervasive ways people respond to everyday emotions. Setting his story in Iran, Farhadi uses elements suited to British literary giants.
MOVIES
Hyperallergic

fortworthreport.org

‘A Hero’ Review: Deception mounts as the will to do good becomes a struggle in Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi’s captivating Iranian drama

Sign up for our newsletter and get the news delivered to your mailbox every weekday. There is a common thread in Iranian writer-director Asghar Farhadi’s work. He creates characters that exist in gray areas, with no clear heroes or villains. It’s a reflection of real-life, giving authenticity and complexity to the story which makes for captivating cinema. In “A Hero” our protagonist Rahim (Amir Jadidi) is on a two-day prison furlough during which he plans to convince his unrelenting creditor Braham (Mohsen Tanabandeh) to forgive his debt by getting a job, asking for forgiveness, and paying back some of the money. His strategy hits a snag that involves a bag of gold coins, a good deed, mounting deception, an accomplice girlfriend, a charitable organization, corrupt officials, and a killer smile. Not necessarily in that order.
MOVIES
wordonfire.org

Deadline

mountainlake.org

ComicBook

WWEEK

Washington City Paper

The Independent

