Asghar Farhadi’s A Hero Is a Rare Film Reflecting Reality

The title of What Do We See When We Look at the Sky? poses a question without demanding an answer. The film has a roving eye, but it doesn’t pay any particular attention to the sky. Over its unhurried two-and-a-half-hour runtime, it studies a great deal of the Georgian city of Kutaisi — sidewalk businesses, the Rioni River, the lives of stray dogs, and especially the comings and goings of various children. The question is not to prompt you to look specifically at the sky, but just to look. What will you see around you, if you take time out of your day to observe? The emphasis on kids is key; director Alexandre Koberidze invites the viewer to take on a childlike point of view. Not childish, as in immature or undeveloped, but childlike, open to the mundane wonder around us.

