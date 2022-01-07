A Big "The Young & The Restless" Celebration

Chad Duell (Michael, GH) and Courtney Hope (Sally, Y&R), who tied the knot on October 23, have quietly called it quits. The duo got engaged earlier this year on Valentine’s Day, then had a star-studded, “Till Death”-themed wedding that was attended by a host of their co-stars. They dated for five years prior to marrying.
Do ya think he’s sexy? Come on sugar, let him know. Victor Newman has got some moves! But then, was there ever any doubt? Just before Thanksgiving, The Young and the Restless’ Eric Braeden announced that he’d be joining TikTok in one of the most delightful ways possible — with a drink in hand and the promise that if he had “another Mexican Chardonnay — which I like — then I will do a dance for you.”
As The Young and the Restless viewers know, Jack recently left Genoa City on business. But what you might not have known is there was a reason behind the character’s sudden exit. In this week’s Soap Opera Digest, CBS vet Peter Bergman shared the news that he had to undergo emergency surgery after being diagnosed with a detached retina.
If you follow The Young and the Restless star Melissa Ordway (Abby) on social media, you know that she and husband Justin Gaston have two of the most adorable daughters on the planet. And while it seems as if they were babies just yesterday, the reality is that Sophie turned four last month, and Olivia is already halfway to her sixth birthday. As a result, Mom says that the girls are “definitely becoming their own little people, and that means they’re starting to have opinions.”
That reminds us: We should probably be doing something about our diet and exercise New Year’s resolutions right about now. Er, right?. On January 2, while many of us — what? Just us? — were wondering whether we’d had one too many glasses of bubbly when we vowed on New Year’s Eve to start taking better care of ourselves, Eric Braeden was off doing what he always does: kicking butt.
Fans often wonder what led stars to landing their soap opera roles and The Young and the Restless actor Bryton James (Devon) shared with Maurice Benard (Sonny) just that during an interview on the General Hospital vet’s State of Mind podcast. The daytime stars discussed various topics, including James’ stance on marriage and children, as well as details into the last day he spent with Kristoff St. John (ex-Neil).
Thirty years ago, on November 26, 1991, Christian Jules LeBlanc made his debut on Young and the Restless as legal eagle Michael Baldwin. Charismatic and charming, Michael, in a story that was perhaps ahead of its time, tried to pressure novice attorney Christine Blair Romalotti (Lauralee Bell) into sleeping with him in exchange for a position at a prestigious law firm.
As a custody battle looms, the Chancellor heir’s struggles only worsen. Texas actor Conner Floyd appeared on his hometown’s We Are Austin television program recently to talk about his role on Young & Restless as Chance Chancellor and to share a little tease about what’s ahead for his alter-ego.
As true fans of The Young And The Restless will know, Billy brings the drama. Meaning rumours regularly swirl that the beloved Billy Abbot could be leaving the hit soap. Well, let’s put some of these rumours to bed and discover the real reason that Billy Abbott could be making a final departure.
Another Bachelor Nation couple? Bachelorette star Michelle Young’s finale with her final two contestants, Nayte Olukoya and Brandon Jones, airs on Tuesday, December 21. Are the leading lady and her winner still together or engaged? All of your burning questions are answered below!. Caution: Season 18 finale spoilers follow....
So we’ll be honest — we weren’t a big fan of the Nick-centric episode that Young & Restless aired on December 24th. We love the character and portrayer Joshua Morrow, and have been begging for both to get a better story for years. And who knows, maybe the episode — in which Nick was told over and over again that he’s awesome and just needs to figure out his life — will lead to exactly that.
The stage is set for a New Year’s shakeup for several in Genoa City. In a Young & Restless preview for the week of December 27 – 31, Abby and Chance’s joyous reunion looks to be sidelined. Read on for the details and watch the teaser video.
HOLLYWOOD—I will be honest this plan by Billy Abbott to make everyone think he has taken a downward spiral on “The Young and the Restless” is damn genius and risky as hell, but as a viewer I so want to see how this plays out people. Billy really has people thinking he has hit rock bottom in particular Adam Newman. So Adam and Victor think they have pulled one over after forcing Billy out of Chance Comm with the hopes of reacquiring the company for Newman Enterprises.
At the Chancellor Estate, Abby gushes about how well Chance’s playtime with Dom went. He thinks there’s more to being a dad than tummy time. Abby reassures him; he’s being too hard on himself. She has faith in him. They kiss. Chance notes they have to make a decision about Devon’s request. He doesn’t think Devon will back off despite hitting the pause button in Crimson Lights. Abby can’t imagine how her friend is feeling and muses that Mariah felt the same way for a while, but then moved on. Maybe he’ll do the same. She thinks it’s important that there be no disruption to them bonding as a family. Spending half the time at Devon’s would be confusing – they can’t change the agreement. “Shared custody? That’s not going to happen.” Chance knows Devon will be disappointed.
Is the Billy/Adam mess another opportunity missed… or an unexpected step in the right direction?. A certain front-burner Young & Restless storyline abruptly took an unexpected turn that left us wondering what the writers were thinking. Did they abandon yet another plot just as it was getting good, or did they actually decide to listen to fan feedback about one of the central characters and take him in another direction?
Courtney Hope and Chad Duell have ended their marriage. The two soap opera stars have quietly split nearly two months after their wedding, a source tells PEOPLE. Soap Opera Digest was the first to report the news. Hope, who portrays Sally Spectra on The Young and the Restless, and Duell,...
“It’s either serial-killer documentaries or Christmas movies,” says… her T-shirt. As the curtain was about to fall on 2021 — and not a moment too soon, thank you very much — Courtney Hope, as so many of us do, grew reflective. And as she did, she sent out to her social-media followers her wish for them.
Rebecca Robertson is officially a mom of two! The Duck Dynasty star shared the exciting news over the weekend that she and her husband John Reed Loflin recently welcomed their second child, a baby girl named Holland Lo Loflin. The bundle of joy joins the couple's oldest child, son Zane Israel Loflin, who they welcomed in January 2019.
Zac Garred popped the question to Allison Boyd. On General Hospital, the wedding of Levi and Maxie was one of Port Charles’ grandest disasters, what with hostages being taken and the groom being revealed to be a nefarious villain and all. But we have a hunch that the nuptials of the baddie’s former portrayer Zac Garred and newly minted fiancée Allison Boyd are going to be a whole lot sweeter.
In Episode 4 of The Family Chantel, which is currently in its third season, audiences saw the family head to South Carolina to find more about their ancestry. Pedro Jimeno connected with his cousin Niurka to find out about the man who had abandoned him and his sister Nicole Jimeno during this trip. During their meetup, it was apparent that Pedro was rather hurt from what he had discovered.
