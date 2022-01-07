ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Irrigated Acreage Shifting Eastward

Cover picture for the articleRegional distribution of U.S. irrigated acreage changed significantly from 1949 to 2017, according to data updated by USDA’s Economic Research Service this week. Trends in irrigated cropping patterns, technological advances, water availability, and changing...

drgnews.com

Farmers continue to expand use of cover crops

Farmers continue to plant more cover crops. Reuters says those include everything from grasses like rye and oats to legumes and radishes. Some of them get converted to biofuels or fed to cattle, but most aren’t harvested because they’re more valuable when they break down in the soil.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USDA offers expanded conservation program opportunities to support climate smart agriculture in 2022

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service is announcing several new and expanded opportunities for climate smart agriculture in 2022. Updates include nationwide availability of the Environmental Quality Incentives Program Conservation Incentive Contracts option, a new and streamlined EQIP Cover Crop Initiative, and added flexibilities for producers to easily re-enroll in the Conservation Stewardship Program. These improvements to NRCS’ working lands conservation programs, combined with continued program opportunities in all states, are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s broader effort to support climate-smart agriculture.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

US beef exports set new value record in November 2021; Pork exports remain strong

U.S. beef export value reached another new high in November 2021, topping $1 billion for the second time in 2021, according to data released by USDA and compiled by the U.S. Meat Export Federation. November pork exports were lower than a year ago, but year-to-date export value maintained a record pace at more than $7.5 billion.
AGRICULTURE
drgnews.com

USMEF: Latest red meat export results include another record month for beef export value

U.S. Meat Export Federation President and CEO Dan Halstrom discusses highlights from the latest (November 2021) red meat export results released by USDA, which include new value records for total beef exports ($1.05 billion) and beef variety meat ($116.1 million). November pork exports were lower than a year ago, but year-to-date export value maintained a record pace at more than $7.5 billion.
AGRICULTURE
Valley Morning Star

Laguna Acreage: Refuge steps up development plan

HARLINGEN — So you want to restore your 3,661-acre farm back to its former days as thorn scrub wilderness. It isn’t going to happen in a week. Sergio “Sarge” Vasquez, supervisory wildlife refuge specialist at Laguna Atascosa National Wildlife Refuge, says it’s a process, and that he and the staff at the refuge are busy sussing out what it will take to turn their newest acquisition, Delaney Farm, back to its roots.
AGRICULTURE
Alissa Rose

A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast. A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.
The Independent

Ocean temperatures ‘relentlessly increasing’ due to climate crisis

The world’s oceans are hotter than ever before, continuing their record-breaking temperature streak for the sixth year in a row, US and Chinese scientists have said.The upper 2,000 metres of water in all oceans absorbed 14 times as much energy over 2021 than they did over 2020, with the difference equal to 145 times the entire world’s energy generation for 2020, researchers said.“The ocean heat content is relentlessly increasing, globally, and this is a primary indicator of human-induced climate change,” said paper author Kevin Trenberth, distinguished scholar at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Colorado.The rapid heating of the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Conversation U.S.

2021’s biggest climate and weather disasters cost the U.S. $145 billion – here's what climate science says about them in 5 essential reads

The disasters just kept coming in 2021, from Hurricane Ida’s destruction across Louisiana and the Northeast to devastating wildfires in the West and damaging storms, tornadoes and floods. Nearly half the U.S. was in drought, and extreme temperature spikes disrupted power supplies just when people needed cooling or heating most. In all, the costliest U.S. weather and climate disasters of the year did an estimated US$145 billion in damage and claimed at least 688 lives, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced on Jan. 10, 2022. It was the third-most expensive year on record. 2021 was also one of the hottest...
LOUISIANA STATE
AFP

Global growth could slow sharply due to Omicron: World Bank

Global growth will "decelerate markedly" this year, but the Omicron variant of Covid-19 that is spreading rapidly worldwide could make the situation worse and exacerbate labor shortages and supply chain snarls, the World Bank warned Tuesday. That would exacerbate ongoing struggles with labor shortages and global production and transportation snarls that have fueled a wave of price increases.
BUSINESS
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Extreme weather in the U.S. cost 688 lives and $145 billion last year, NOAA says

Wildfires, hurricanes, tornadoes and a winter storm and cold wave were among 20 weather and climate disasters in the U.S. last year that cost $1 billion or more, totaling $145 billion and killing 688 people, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. In an overview of an annual report...
ENVIRONMENT
YubaNet

Copernicus: Globally, the seven hottest years on record were the last seven; carbon dioxide and methane concentrations continue to rise

The European Union’s Copernicus Climate Change Service releases its annual findings which show that globally 2021 was among the seven warmest on record. Europe experienced a summer of extremes with severe heatwaves in the Mediterranean and floods in central Europe. Meanwhile, global concentrations of carbon dioxide and – very substantially – methane continued to increase.
ENVIRONMENT
drgnews.com

2020 marks decade of decline in WIC participation

USDA’s Economic Research Service says participation in the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children is declining. Fiscal year 2020 marked the 10th consecutive fiscal year WIC participation declined. On average, 6.2 million people a month participated in WIC in fiscal year 2020, a two percent drop from 2019 and a 32 percent drop from 2010. About half of all participants in 2020 were children one through four years of age, while women, 23 percent, and infants, 25 percent, made up the other half of participants.
USDA
utahbusiness.com

Private electric jets are here

After years of success as an entrepreneur and investor, Chad Swensen has his head in the clouds. As co-founder and managing partner of Valkyrie Group, a Park City-based venture capital investment firm, Swensen invested $10 million of Series A funding in the electric jet company Panhwar Jet in August 2020. Now based in Heber, Panhwar aims to break new ground in electric aviation, disrupting an industry ripe with opportunities for innovation.
PARK CITY, UT
AFP

Last 7 years 'warmest on record' globally: EU

The last seven years have been the hottest on record globally "by a clear margin", the European Union's climate monitoring service reported Monday, as it raised the alarm over sharp increases in record concentrations of methane in the atmosphere. Countries around the world have been blasted by a relentless assault of weather disasters linked to global warming in recent years, including record-shattering wildfires across Australia and Siberia, a once-in-1000-years heatwave in North America and extreme rainfall that caused massive flooding in Asia, Africa, the US and Europe. In its latest annual assessment, the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S) confirmed that 2021 had joined the unbroken warm streak since 2015. It found that last year was the fifth warmest on record globally, marginally warmer than 2015 and 2018. Accurate measurements go back to the mid-19th century.
ENVIRONMENT

