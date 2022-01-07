Boy's discovery saves his family minutes before home is destroyed

A family of five and their two dogs were awakened by heavy smoke early Monday morning and escaped a fire that destroyed their manufactured home south of La Pine. Investigators traced the cause to a propane space heater placed under the home to keep pipes from freezing. The post Family of 5 escapes as fire destroys home south of La Pine; cause traced to space heater appeared first on KTVZ.

LA PINE, OR ・ 8 DAYS AGO