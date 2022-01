Distinguishing Features of The Class 30750 (Competitive) The work involves contact with individuals, families, and caregivers within the community to determine needs and provide information and assistance to services managed by the Department of Adult and Long-Term Care Services. This employee is responsible for coordinating and integrating services and opportunities for older adults and caregivers provided by community-based agencies into a comprehensive package from which care plans can be developed for clients. Does related work as required. “Click” on link to download Elderly Services Coordinator Job Posting.

JOBS ・ 5 DAYS AGO