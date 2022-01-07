ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sorting Cancers by ‘Immune Archetypes’ May Offer New Approach for Therapies

By UC San Francisco
Cover picture for the articleUsing data from over 300 patient tumors, UC San Francisco researchers have described 12 classes of “immune archetypes” to classify cancer tumors. Their findings, published this week in CELL, reveal that cancers from different parts of the body are immunologically similar to one another. These classifications provide unique strategies for enhancing...

#Cancer Research#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Cancer Treatment#Uc San Francisco#Ucsf#The Krummel Lab
