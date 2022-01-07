Sorting Cancers by ‘Immune Archetypes’ May Offer New Approach for Therapies

Nowadays, tumor immunotherapies have achieved unprecedented therapeutic effects in the treatment of cancer [1]. Accumulating evidences indicate that tumor immunotherapies intrinsically depend on the specific triggering of T cells by neoantigens, and the quantity and quality of neoantigens are likely to be the core factors affecting the immunotherapeutic effect of cancers [2]. Neoantigens are essentially MHC-I presented short peptides, which are mainly arised from proteasome-degraded mutant proteins. Although a large number of somatic mutations existed in tumor cells, neoantigens are still scarce. Notably, the generation of neoantigens can be regulated. Lu et al. [3] found that enriching neoantigens of cancers by regulating the mRNA splicing process can trigger anti-tumor T cell response or enhance checkpoint immunotherapy to inhibit tumor growth. This discovery indicated that effective positive regulation ofÂ tumor immunotherapies can be achieved by increasing the abundance of neoantigens. However, this strategy lacks tumor specificity. Additionally, Fidanza et al. [4] regulated the degradation process of the vaccine in proteasome by designing a single tyrosine substitution (Y6 PepVIII) to strengthen the cellular anti-tumor immune response and increase the survival rate of mice, which implies that regulating the degradation of mutant proteins may be another effective way to enrich tumor neoantigens.

