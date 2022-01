JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri is on pace to hit more than a quarter-million recorded COVID-19 cases in January, more than doubling the previous one-month record. In Nov. 2020, state health officials recorded 116,576 cases. Through the first 10 days of Jan. 2021, the state has announced 82,556 cases – an average of 8,255.6. Projected over the entire month, that comes to 255,924 cases (rounded up). And while there is the silver lining of fewer deaths being reported with this case increase, it remains unclear what—if any—long-term effects those who survive the virus might face.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO