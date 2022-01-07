ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

The Weeknd – I Heard You're Married (Feat Lil Wayne)

lilwaynehq.com
 4 days ago

After first hearing about this collaboration earlier in the week, The Weeknd has now released "I Heard You're...

XXL Mag

Uncle Murda Says Lil Nas X Will Die of AIDS on New Track ‘Rap Up 2021′

As expected, Uncle Murda released his version of the "Rap Up 2021" and this iteration may be the most inflammatory yet, including a wild line about Lil Nas X. The Brooklyn rapper released the annual (always controversial) track on New Year's Day (Jan. 1). The song features 14 minutes of Lenny talking reckless, "respectfully," touching on all the goings on in hip-hop, urban and national news. Murda starts things off in eyebrow-raising fashion. "Lil Nas X gon' catch AIDS and die like Eazy-E/Hope the LGBTQ don't cancel me," Murda raps. "Like they tried to stop DaBaby from getting paid, when he was talking about how they be giving each other AIDS."
HIP HOP
Complex

The Weeknd Announces New Album ‘Dawn FM’ f/ Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, and More

The Weeknd has officially announced the follow-up to 2020’s After Hours, and it’s arriving this week. Alongside a trailer for the project, the Weeknd revealed his new album Dawn FM is out on Friday, Jan. 7. Featuring clips of the musician sporting a new persona, sometimes in old-age make-up, the trailer teases “A new sonic universe from the mind of the Weeknd.” The trailer also reveals that Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey all feature on the album.
MUSIC
thesource.com

The Weeknd Releases ‘Dawn FM’ Featuring Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones & More

It takes one week The Weeknd to get an album off. After the surprise announcement to open the new year, The Weeknd keeps his promise and delivers his new album Dawn FM. The Weeknd calls the album a “sonic experience,” and it features Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Oneohtrix Point Never, and Jim Carrey, among others.
MUSIC
Calvin Harris
Lil Wayne
Club 93.7

Rappers Who Had Their Chains Snatched Over the Years

Toward the end of his legendary "Knuck If U Buck" freestyle, Lil Wayne playfully shoots down the notion of anyone snatching the chain off his neck. "I'll be damned, mama, they know who I am, mama," he raps in the verse. "I'm still your little boy, but to them, I'm the man, mama."
CELEBRITIES
#Music Streaming#Dawn Fm
NME

Watch Lil Durk propose to India Royale during a hometown gig in Chicago

After four years of dating – and the 2018 birth of their daughter Willow Banks – Lil Durk is officially engaged to his longtime partner, India Royale. Durk popped the question last Saturday (December 18) during a hometown performance at Chicago’s United Center. He appeared as part of the Big Jam Concert hosted by local radio station WGCI, inviting Royale onstage to serenade her with a song before dropping to one knee and asking – to a deafening onslaught of cheers – “Would you wanna be my wife?”
MUSIC
The Independent

The Weeknd’s new album Dawn FM hailed as most ‘revealing’ of his career

Critics are praising The Weeknd for his latest album, Dawn FM, which was released last week.The Canadian artist, real name Abel Tesfaye, dropped the project with little fanfare on Friday 7 January. It includes the single “Take My Breath”, collaborations with Lil Wayne and Tyler, The Creator, and production from Max Martin, Oscar Holter, Calvin Harris and Swedish House Mafia. The Weeknd executive produced the album alongside Martin and Oneohtrix Point Never (electronic musician Daniel Lopatin). In a four-star review, The Independent called the album a “sophisticated exercise in facing down old demons”, observing how it served as “a...
MUSIC
lilwaynehq.com

Lil Wayne Speaks On Kyrie Irving Refusing The COVID-19 Vaccine & More [Video]

A few years since the last episode premiered, “The Bumbu Room” has made a return and this new episode includes Lil Wayne‘s sports takes for 2022. This series from Bumbu is where Tunechi “answers the most unexpected fan-submitted questions” and in this new clip, we can hear who Tune thinks is the best quarterback of all time, if he thinks Tom Brady has reached G.O.A.T. status yet, and if he plays Fantasy League.
NBA
Entertainment
Music
Celebrities
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Mark Wahlberg Hilariously Introduces Fans To 18-Year-Old Daughter Ella’s BF During Workout

Dad jokes! Mark Wahlberg said he used to work out to ‘keep the boys away’ from his daughters — but now he’s working out with Ella’s BF to keep an eye on him!. Mark Wahlberg proved he is quite the jokester and quite the protective papa! The 50-year-old Oscar nominee shared a clip to his Instagram on January 8 where he hilariously introduced his fans to his 18-year-old daughter Ella’s boyfriend. During the video (below), Mark is in the middle of a workout when he addresses the camera. “I used to work out to keep the boys away from my girls,” he began, referencing Ella and her 11-year-old sister Grace. “And now I’m working out with the boyfriend,” Mark said, as he walked over to Ella’s beau and patted him on the back. “Imagine that.”
CELEBRITIES
Vibe

Rick Ross Allegedly Paid $3 Million To Gangster Disciples

Rick Ross gave Larry Hoover one of his most notorious shout-outs on wax to date. However, Rozay allegedly had to fork over a large sum for invoking the Gangster Disciples founder’s name on his 2010 single. “B.M.F. (Blowing Money Fast).” According to court documents, Gangster Disciples member Markell White alleges that Rozay coughed up $3 million to the Gangster Disciples following alleged threats from the gang. Crowned TV Courts says White spoke on the payment while testifying against fellow members of the Gangster Disciples. “From my understanding, [Rick Ross] ended up paying like $3 million,” White said in court. “The initial payment...
CELEBRITIES

