Show & Tell | Brian Weckerly

Can we say that 1883 is officially one of the best shows on TV right now? Not only is it great from a cinematic standpoint, but the story behind it is also amazing as well. This goes out to all of you Outsiders out there — if you haven’t watched the first three episodes of 1883 yet, you are missing out. The new series is created by Taylor Sheridan, and it’s a spin-off prequel to his hit show on Paramount Network Yellowstone. You won’t be seeing any of Kevin Costner in 1883, though. The show takes a look back at the Dutton family long before they ever gained control of Yellowstone Ranch. Instead, it stars other big names like Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and LaMonica Garrett.

