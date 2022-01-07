U.S. Charity Provides Refugee Women With Sewing Lessons

The charity created by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for their philanthropic efforts in the U.S. raised a paltry sum in 2020, less than the couple paid in legal expenses to dissolve their U.K. charity, The Daily Mail reports. Archewell received less than $50,000 since incorporating in April 2020, according to its IRS filings, since opening a bank account in January of 2021. The couple reportedly spent $55,600 on legal expenses dissolving Sussex Royal, their charity in the United Kingdom. The Telegraph reported last year that the couple had delayed any major push for Archewell so as to focus on coronavirus pandemic relief and the Black Lives Matter movement.

CHARITIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO