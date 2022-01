DAGSBORO, Del. – Two Dagsboro men have been charged with theft and attempted burglary following an incident Tuesday morning. At around 9:50 a.m., troopers responded to a residence in Vines Creek Road in Dagsboro for an attempted burglary. It was learned through investigation that two individuals removed three window air conditioning units from a residence and fled the scene in a tan Ford Escort with Delaware registration. After obtaining a tag number, troopers responded to a Dagsboro residence and located the stolen air conditioning units in the front yard. While at the home, troopers saw the suspects driving back to the residence in the tan Ford Escort.

