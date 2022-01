The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market fell a bit on Friday as traders started focus on New Year’s Eve and all of the weekend’s festivities. That being said, the market has had a very strong move over the last couple of weeks, so a little bit of profit-taking heading into that would not be a huge surprise. We are still above the 50 day EMA, which of course will attract a certain amount of attention in and of itself, so I think that at this point in time I would not read much into the fact that Friday was a red candlestick.

