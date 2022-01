Frank Marshall is back with another brilliant music documentary, Carole King & James Taylor: Just Call Out My Name, to kick off 2022. The documentary opens with a montage featuring the late night hosts. This is before the film gets into the main focus: the 2010 Troubadour Reunion Tour featuring the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members (Taylor-2000, King-1990 and 2021). The Troubadour shows took place over a series of days in November 2007 with the international concert tour following in 2010. Marshall is privy to exclusive footage from the tour. Both King and Taylor reminisce on their 50-year relationship during exclusive interviews. They also discuss the history behind the songs. Taylor even mentions wanting King to be apart of his band. Music history would have definitely changed, for better or worse.

