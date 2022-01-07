ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Battle for Third Place in ALL West

By Kevin Neibauer
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe now 1-2 Shooting Eagles overcame a late start and benefitted from a 6-1 Third Quarter to garner their first win, 13-6 over the 0-3 Black Fish in action in the Langley Events Center in Vancouver. Dean Fairall, Jake Foster and Mark Yingling teamed up for a combined. 9...

History Repeats Itself in Philadelphia

Coming into the Saturday Matinee at the Wells Fargo Center, the Philadelphia Wings and the Georgia Swarm had played to a 12-11 game in their last two encounters. Those who say, “Those who don’t remember history, are doomed to repeat it,” would be spot on as each squad had claimed the one-goal victory and liked it so much, they would do it again. History repeats itself in Philadelphia.
Can Someone Change the CD? This Song Has Gotten Old

Stop me if you have heard this, Flyers lose, in Overtime, 3-2. At least it only took :24 seconds and Philadelphia (13-15-7) drop one to Tomas Hertl….err…the San Jose Sharks (19-16-1). Despite a total of five goals, the tallies came from just two players. Here We Go Again.
Mammoth Erase Eight-Goal Deficit Over Warriors

The Colorado Mammoth completed a miraculous comeback by erasing an eight-goal deficit to defeat the Vancouver Warriors 18-15 on Friday night. The game wasn’t even five minutes old and the Warriors held a 7-0 lead. Finding the back of the net was Kyle Killen with a pair, Logan Schuss, Mitch Jones, Marty Dinsdale, Tyrell Hamer-Jackson and Brandon Goodwin.
Lady All-Stars battle to draw with Oahe

HURON — With the lone goal in the third, the Huron Lady All-Stars battled to a 3-3 draw against Oahe on Sunday at Bergman Arena. Jolie Carrillo had the game-winning goal for the Lady All-Stars on a pass from Kylee Small during a power play. Oahe, which had won...
Bandits Execution Of Game Plan Controls Rock

Lax Philly – A Division of Edge of Philly Sports Network. The Toronto Rock (2-2) started the new year by visiting their rivals just south of the border, the Buffalo Bandits (3-0). Both teams have had good starts to the season, and this was shaping up to be a dandy of a game. Toronto was without two of it’s most potent scorers with Dan Dawson put on the Covid-19 protocol list, and Tom Schreiber awaiting the birth of his first baby. This was the Bandits charity game “Tucker Out Lymphoma”, honoring Tucker Williams, son of former Bandit, and Rock player Shawn Williams. Tucker lost his battle with Burkitt’s Lymphoma back in 2014. Both teams wore jerseys and shorts to commemorate the occasion. These were being auctioned off online to help raise funds for the cause.
January 11, 1976 Do You Remember?

To paraphrase a great quote, ” A Date that Will Live in Infamy”. At the height of Cold War tension, the National Hockey League invited a pair of teams from the Soviet Union to take on teams from the National Hockey League in a more battle, of wills than a battle of strength.
Is Milton Williams the next big thing for the Eagles?

Is Milton Williams the next big thing for the Eagles? Milton Williams has been having a really nice season. A season that really makes you look forward to seeing what he can do next season with a year under his belt in the NFL. If you remember it was the...
Flyers Notes: Cancelation, Giroux, Brown, Hextall

The late-night cancelation of today’s Philadelphia Flyers-Carolina Hurricanes game is raising eyebrows all across the league, especially after the Flyers took the ice today for practice. The team seemingly has enough players to continue their season, even if several key ones would be missing tonight’s game. In an email to Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now, deputy commissioner Bill Daly wrote that the decision to postpone was “based on totality of circumstances” and that the league stands by it.
Monday Mailbag

Every Monday the EoP OG Joey Sheeran brings you reactions to Philly sports actions over the weekend and more. It is a quick hit for easy audio digestion with great Philly sports takes as well as things outside the box.
Shoot Out in San Diego With Seals 15-12 Win

LaxPhilly- Part of the Edge of Philly Sports Network. This game was marked by both starting goaltenders for the teams being out with Covid 19. So it put the game in doubt even before either team took the field. It was an ideal situation for Panther City to try and...
