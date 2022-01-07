ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Rental vacancies in Illinois up 0.4 percent from 2019 to 2020

By Prairie State Wire
prairiestatewire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRental vacancies in Illinois were 7.9 percent in 2020, an increase of 0.4 percent over the previous year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau report. Vacancy...

prairiestatewire.com

Comments / 0

Related
therealdeal.com

Downtown Chicago office vacancy rate drops from historic high

Chicago’s downtown office landlords can’t forget all their troubles just yet – but they finally got a bit of good news. Vacancy rates dropped in the fourth quarter for the first time since the pandemic began, Crain’s reported, citing CBRE data. The rate stood at 19.7 percent in the last three months of 2021, compared with 20.1 percent at the end of September.
CHICAGO, IL
prairiestatewire.com

Average VA home loans amounts in Illinois increase from 2020 to 2021

The average VA loan amount for Illinois in the fiscal year 2021 was $248,062, according to the Veterans Affairs Home Loans Index. This is a 1.3 percent increase from Illinois's average 2020 VA loan amount of $244,890. The VA assists service members, veterans, and eligible surviving spouses in achieving homeownership...
ILLINOIS STATE
advantagenews.com

Illinois rail study wrapping up

The Illinois Department of Transportation is inviting you to take part in a virtual public hearing January 21 to chime in on the ongoing study of the state’s rail system. There will be an update on input collected throughout the year on current conditions, capacity concerns and safety challenges.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Columbia, IL
Local
Illinois Real Estate
Local
Illinois Business
ilbusinessdaily.com

Illinois pension investment earnings increase by 7.1 percent since last year

The number of employees on non-farm payrolls in April in the Bloomington metropolitan statistical area was 87,600, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This is a 7.1 percent increase since last April when Bloomington reported 81,800 workers on non-farm payrolls. Statistics were compiled from reports from the civilian...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
worldpropertyjournal.com

Demand for Vacation Homes Up 77 Percent From Pre-Pandemic Levels

According to national property broker Redfin, demand for U.S. vacation homes was up 77% from pre-pandemic levels in December 2021. This is slightly below the 80% increase in November and the record 92% gain in January, but up significantly from the 2021 low hit in August. Interest in second homes...
REAL ESTATE
iHeart (audio)

Deadline to apply for the Illinois Rental Payment Program this Sunday

The application portal for The Illinois Rental Payment Program will close this Sunday, January 9, 2022 at 11:59pm. Applicants are eligible to up to $25,000 in emergency funding. Renters may also receive 18 months of emergency rental payments. The progam is limited and the IHDA plans to distribute available funds...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rent#U S Census Bureau#Family Income#The U S Census Bureau
shelby-news.com

Local option sales tax revenue up 29 percent

Germantown announced last week that it received $1,206,184 in local option sales tax revenue from the state in December, which is 29 percent over budget expectations. Sales tax reports from the state are delayed by two months, the growth reflects increased local spending during the month of October. Making up...
GERMANTOWN, TN
Bisnow

Transcendent Electra Picks Up 3,500 Rental Homes In $1.25B Deal

Private equity firm Transcendent Electra announced Wednesday that it will be adding about 3,500 single-family homes and townhomes to its existing portfolio of rental homes in a $1.25B acquisition. The properties are new builds from an undisclosed corporate seller. The deal is part of an ongoing run for Transcendent Electra....
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Housing
24/7 Wall St.

Best Places to Live on a Budget of $30K

The cost of living has been rising just about everywhere. With wages not rising as quickly, many people have found themselves priced out of places they could once comfortably afford. Experts often suggest that individuals should spend no more than 30% of their monthly income on rent. However, in a country where the federal minimum […]
HOUSE RENT
probuilder.com

Here Are the Most Affordable Markets for First-Time Buyers in 2022

Throughout the pandemic, first-time buyers have had their dreams of homeownership dashed time and time again by price increases and tight competition from investors and previous homeowners, but according to Realtor.com, a few affordable markets could offer a solution. First-timers can capitalize on greater housing inventory and affordable prices in rural towns and suburbs like Magna, Utah and Chalco, Nebraska, where younger demographics are taking over the resident populations.
MAGNA, UT
communitynewspapers.com

Fannie Mae’s Temporary Requirements in response to Champlain Tower collapse will have negative impact on condo sales

In the wake of the tragic collapse of the Champlain South Tower in Surfside, Florida, Fannie Mae has announced that it will no longer back mortgages of people trying to buy condominium and/or co-op units in certain buildings with aging infrastructure and significant deferred maintenance. On October 13, 2021, Fannie Mae issued Temporary Requirements for Condo and Co-Op Projects, significantly impacting loans secured by units in condominium and co-ops. The temporary requirements address the structural and financial health of buildings, mandating an in-depth review of conditions regarding safety, soundness, structural integrity, or habitability to determine whether a property is eligible for a loan. While these new temporary requirements arise out of the concern for residential buildings with aging infrastructure and significant deferred maintenance, the new measures will inevitably have a chilling effect on condominium and co-op sales, as hundreds of properties will be deemed ineligible for loans.
SURFSIDE, FL
prairiestatewire.com

298 Illinois patients pass away after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine

In Illinois, 298 died after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS). The oldest person to pass away after being administered a COVID-19 vaccine was 106-years-old. The youngest was 12-years-old. Of all residents in Illinois who received a vaccine of some type, 402 died.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy